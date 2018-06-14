Job Title: Service Assistance
Company: KHS Machines Nigeria Limited
Location: Nigeria
Experience: 5 years
Job Type: Full Time
Qualification: BA/BSc/HND
Job Field: Customer Care
KHS is first choice for around 4,400 employees in 60 countries worldwide. This is because we are an international market leader and a preferred supplier to the packaging industry, offering our personnel excellent perspectives for the future. KHS Machines Nigeria Ltd, a subsidiary of KHS worldwide, provides after sales service and solutions to manufacturing needs of it’s customers. KHS has at the core of it’s strategy – winning with PEOPLE. KHS Machines Nigeria Ltd sees people as a key asset to achieving its vision of being the First Choice in Packaging and engineering Technology across West Africa.
Job Details: – We are looking for a highly motivated individual to strengthen our team in Lagos. This position is of especial interest to those who wish to gain experience in an international working environment.
The candidate (m/f) should have an extensive knowledge of food/beverage industry. At present KHS operates its own facilities in Lagos with organizational links to our Middle East/Africa market zone.
Chief Duties & Responsibilities: – Responsible for issuing service offers to the customer – Responsible for invoicing of all service related jobs – Follow up of service requests from key customers – Calculation of engineer monthly allowances – Organizing travel ticket and visa for service staffs – Organizing of office materials – Responsible for working tools
Requirements/Qualifications: – Bachelor Degree in any field from a recognized University – Good spoken and written English and French, German skills would be an advantage – Profound knowledge of MS-Office (Word, Excel, Power Point) – Must be a strong team player with the ability to work in a multicultural environment – Ideally, you already have a profound knowledge of products and technologies used in the beverage and packaging industries (preferably with KHS filling and packaging equipment) – Reliable presentation skills
Assertiveness and organizational skills – Self-confident and friendly appearance.Apply to this job