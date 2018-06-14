Job Title: Service AssistanceCompany: KHS Machines Nigeria LimitedLocation: NigeriaExperience: 5 yearsJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HNDJob Field: Customer CareKHS is first choice for around 4,400 employees in 60 countries worldwide. This is because we are an international market leader and a preferred supplier to the packaging industry, offering our personnel excellent perspectives for the future. KHS Machines Nigeria Ltd, a subsidiary of KHS worldwide, provides after sales service and solutions to manufacturing needs of it’s customers. KHS has at the core of it’s strategy – winning with PEOPLE. KHS Machines Nigeria Ltd sees people as a key asset to achieving its vision of being the First Choice in Packaging and engineering Technology across West Africa.KHS is first choice for around 4,400 employees in 60 countries worldwide. This is because we are an international market leader and a preferred supplier to the packaging industry, offering our personnel excellent perspectives for the future. KHS Machines Nigeria Ltd, a subsidiary of KHS worldwide, provides after sales service and solutions to manufacturing needs of it’s customers. KHS has at the core of it’s strategy – winning with PEOPLE. KHS Machines Nigeria Ltd sees people as a key asset to achieving its vision of being the First Choice in Packaging and engineering Technology across West Africa.Job Details: – We are looking for a highly motivated individual to strengthen our team in Lagos. This position is of especial interest to those who wish to gain experience in an international working environment.The candidate (m/f) should have an extensive knowledge of food/beverage industry. At present KHS operates its own facilities in Lagos with organizational links to our Middle East/Africa market zone.Chief Duties & Responsibilities: – Responsible for issuing service offers to the customer – Responsible for invoicing of all service related jobs – Follow up of service requests from key customers – Calculation of engineer monthly allowances – Organizing travel ticket and visa for service staffs – Organizing of office materials – Responsible for working toolsRequirements/Qualifications: – Bachelor Degree in any field from a recognized University – Good spoken and written English and French, German skills would be an advantage – Profound knowledge of MS-Office (Word, Excel, Power Point) – Must be a strong team player with the ability to work in a multicultural environment – Ideally, you already have a profound knowledge of products and technologies used in the beverage and packaging industries (preferably with KHS filling and packaging equipment) – Reliable presentation skillsAssertiveness and organizational skills – Self-confident and friendly appearance.