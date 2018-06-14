Pages: [1]   Go Down

Sales Engineer Job at Loesche Nigeria Limited
« on: Mar 13, 2016, 11:31 AM »
Job Title: Sales Engineer (m/f)

Ref: 4LN20160117

Location: Lagos, Nigeria

Company: Loesche Nigeria Ltd. / Loesche Nigeria Limited (LNG)

Role & Responsibility:

•   Plan and implement marketing strategy, including advertising and PR for the Nigerian and the African market

•   Implement sales and customer relation as well as retention and development

•   Manage sales and marketing resources according to agreed budgets for the Nigerian and the African market market

•   To prepare price calculations and proposals in cooperation with German headquarters and the sales team in Germany

•   Leading technical and commercial negotiations

•   To maximize profitability through effective marketing and sale of spare parts, accessories, up gradation of equipment, other charges, subcontracted services and other value-added products and services

•   Prepare spare parts requirement list, up-gradation costs list and liaise with concerned departments on the same

•   Identify bottlenecks in plant operations and provide on-site expert troubleshooting solutions to ensure smooth functioning of plant

•   Contribute to formulation of policy and strategy

•   Maintain administration and relevant reporting and planning systems

•   Manage relevant reporting of management and financial information for the sales and marketing function

•   Prepare monthly and quarterly sales forecasts and report to the Managing Director as well as to the Corporate Manager Sales & Marketing in Germany

•   Preparing and developing a yearly business plan valid for three year in close cooperation with the Manging Director

•   Maintain and develop corporate image and reputation, and protect and develop the company’s brands via suitable PR activities and intellectual property management

•   Manage internal communications and awareness of corporate direction, mission, aims and activities

•   Comply with all relevant company and statutory health and safety procedures and guidelines and company quality procedures and guidelines

Requirements:

•   University degree in mechanical engineering or process engineering

•   Further academic qualification to MBA level would be an advantage

•   Exposure in the cement industry and several years of practical work experiences in a cement plant is mandotary

•   Outstanding market and customer knowledge

•   Several years of professional experience as Salesman

•   Experience in customer relationship management

•   Excellent communication skills

•   Business-fluent spoken and written English

•   Experience in cooperation with European companies desirable

•   Valid work and residence permit for Nigeria

