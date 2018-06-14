Job Title: Sales Engineer (m/f)Ref: 4LN20160117Location: Lagos, NigeriaCompany: Loesche Nigeria Ltd. / Loesche Nigeria Limited (LNG)Role & Responsibility:• Plan and implement marketing strategy, including advertising and PR for the Nigerian and the African market• Implement sales and customer relation as well as retention and development• Manage sales and marketing resources according to agreed budgets for the Nigerian and the African market market• To prepare price calculations and proposals in cooperation with German headquarters and the sales team in Germany• Leading technical and commercial negotiations• To maximize profitability through effective marketing and sale of spare parts, accessories, up gradation of equipment, other charges, subcontracted services and other value-added products and services• Prepare spare parts requirement list, up-gradation costs list and liaise with concerned departments on the same• Identify bottlenecks in plant operations and provide on-site expert troubleshooting solutions to ensure smooth functioning of plant• Contribute to formulation of policy and strategy• Maintain administration and relevant reporting and planning systems• Manage relevant reporting of management and financial information for the sales and marketing function• Prepare monthly and quarterly sales forecasts and report to the Managing Director as well as to the Corporate Manager Sales & Marketing in Germany• Preparing and developing a yearly business plan valid for three year in close cooperation with the Manging Director• Maintain and develop corporate image and reputation, and protect and develop the company’s brands via suitable PR activities and intellectual property management• Manage internal communications and awareness of corporate direction, mission, aims and activities• Comply with all relevant company and statutory health and safety procedures and guidelines and company quality procedures and guidelinesRequirements:• University degree in mechanical engineering or process engineering• Further academic qualification to MBA level would be an advantage• Exposure in the cement industry and several years of practical work experiences in a cement plant is mandotary• Outstanding market and customer knowledge• Several years of professional experience as Salesman• Experience in customer relationship management• Excellent communication skills• Business-fluent spoken and written English• Experience in cooperation with European companies desirable• Valid work and residence permit for Nigeria