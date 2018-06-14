Job Title: Sales Engineer (m/f)
Ref: 4LN20160117
Location: Lagos, Nigeria
Company: Loesche Nigeria Ltd. / Loesche Nigeria Limited (LNG)
Role & Responsibility:
• Plan and implement marketing strategy, including advertising and PR for the Nigerian and the African market
• Implement sales and customer relation as well as retention and development
• Manage sales and marketing resources according to agreed budgets for the Nigerian and the African market market
• To prepare price calculations and proposals in cooperation with German headquarters and the sales team in Germany
• Leading technical and commercial negotiations
• To maximize profitability through effective marketing and sale of spare parts, accessories, up gradation of equipment, other charges, subcontracted services and other value-added products and services
• Prepare spare parts requirement list, up-gradation costs list and liaise with concerned departments on the same
• Identify bottlenecks in plant operations and provide on-site expert troubleshooting solutions to ensure smooth functioning of plant
• Contribute to formulation of policy and strategy
• Maintain administration and relevant reporting and planning systems
• Manage relevant reporting of management and financial information for the sales and marketing function
• Prepare monthly and quarterly sales forecasts and report to the Managing Director as well as to the Corporate Manager Sales & Marketing in Germany
• Preparing and developing a yearly business plan valid for three year in close cooperation with the Manging Director
• Maintain and develop corporate image and reputation, and protect and develop the company’s brands via suitable PR activities and intellectual property management
• Manage internal communications and awareness of corporate direction, mission, aims and activities
• Comply with all relevant company and statutory health and safety procedures and guidelines and company quality procedures and guidelines
Requirements:
• University degree in mechanical engineering or process engineering
• Further academic qualification to MBA level would be an advantage
• Exposure in the cement industry and several years of practical work experiences in a cement plant is mandotary
• Outstanding market and customer knowledge
• Several years of professional experience as Salesman
• Experience in customer relationship management
• Excellent communication skills
• Business-fluent spoken and written English
• Experience in cooperation with European companies desirable
Valid work and residence permit for Nigeria