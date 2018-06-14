Pages: [1]   Go Down

Zonal Marketing Manager Job at Frontline Health Maintenance Organization (HMO)
Job Title: Zonal Marketing Manager

Company: Frontline Health Maintenance Organization (HMO)

Job Type: Full Time

Qualification: BA/BSc/HND 

Experience: 7 years

Location: Anambra, Enugu, Imo, Kano, Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Rivers, Nigeria

A frontline Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) is desirable to engage vibrant, dedicated and knowledgeable candidates to fill the opening in its Lagos, Enugu, Owerri, Onitsha, Port Harcourt, lbadan, Abeokuta Offices:

Ref: (Lagos (ZMML), South-East (ZMMSE) South-South (ZMMSS) 6 Northern Region (ZMMNR)

Key Responsibilities: – General Marketing of health plans – Providing overall leadership, motivation and direction for teams of marketing staff. – Ability to provide effective marketing strategies.

Qualifications / Professional Experience: – First Degree/HND in relevant discipline – A minimum of 7 years marketing/sales experience  – Experience in an HMO will bean advantage) – Not more than 40 years old.

