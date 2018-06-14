Job Title: Marketer
Company: Banner Energy Limited
Job Type: Full Time
Qualification: BA/BSc/HND
Location: Lagos, Nigeria
Job Field: Sales / Marketing
.
Banner Energy Limited is an E&P business development company, whose service scope also covers gas infrastructure development, equipment design, procurement & installation and gas products marketing.
.
Job description: – Marketing of LPG and it’s accessories, LPG skid plant sales,LPG conversion kits, breaking new market ground, doing feasibility study concerning new products and also signing up with new customers.Apply to this job