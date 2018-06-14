Job Title: MarketerCompany: Banner Energy LimitedJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HNDLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Sales / MarketingBanner Energy Limited is an E&P business development company, whose service scope also covers gas infrastructure development, equipment design, procurement & installation and gas products marketing.Job description: – Marketing of LPG and it’s accessories, LPG skid plant sales,LPG conversion kits, breaking new market ground, doing feasibility study concerning new products and also signing up with new customers.