Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Marketer Job at Banner Energy Limited  (Read 113 times)

Jobrib

Marketer Job at Banner Energy Limited
« on: Mar 19, 2016, 11:31 PM »
Job Title: Marketer

Company: Banner Energy Limited

Job Type: Full Time

Qualification: BA/BSc/HND  

Location: Lagos, Nigeria

Job Field: Sales / Marketing

.

Banner Energy Limited is an E&P business development company, whose service scope also covers gas infrastructure development, equipment design, procurement & installation and gas products marketing.

.

Job description: – Marketing of LPG and it’s accessories, LPG skid plant sales,LPG conversion kits, breaking new market ground, doing feasibility study concerning new products and also signing up with new customers.

Apply to this job
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 