Job Title: Business Development ExecutiveCompany: Petros Management ConsultingJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HNDLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Sales / MarketingPetros Management Consulting, is currently seeking to employ suitably qualified candidate, to fill the position above.Purpose of Position: – The purpose of the role is to develop the corporate business operations of the company. – Responsible for identifying business opportunities and providing technical expertise and services to clientsResponsibilities: – Develop the corporate aspect of the business – To coordinate on a daily basis the activities of the Oil and Gas Industry, especially with:NAPIMS, DPR, NIPEX, NNPC, or any new government body to be created – Build and foster relationships with players and key decision-makers in the sector (i.e. all IOC, NOC’s and Government bodies) – Demonstrate full knowledge of all matters pertaining to NDC and its execution – Introduce company to new players and business opportunities in the sector – Complete demonstration of business strategy and needs – Develop formal business proposals and business model designs to pitch to the market – Understand and follow up regularly on pre-qualification adverts or tendering information – Liaise with management in preparing pre-qualification/technical/commercial packages – Generate all internal monthly business development reports on request – To manage the relationship between the business (and by extension Client’s interests) and all industry players present in the country – To obtain full knowledge of the local market and business environment – Represent the Company at conferences and exhibitionsRequirements: – Bachelor’s Degree in petroleum engineering. – Minimum to no experience needed. – Candidate should be a fast learner – Evidence of marketing orientation and acumen – Experience in handling small to medium engineering projects is an added advantage – Be able to work with minimal supervision. – Have a good communication and interpersonal skills. – Proficient with Microsoft word, excel, PowerPoint and presentation. – Be able to work effectively with a team – Must be a certified project manager