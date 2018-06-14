Pages: [1]   Go Down

Sales Specialist Job at The Workplace Centre Limited

Sales Specialist Job at The Workplace Centre Limited
Job Title: Sales Specialist

Company: The Workplace Centre Limited

Job Type: Full Time

Qualification: BA/BSc/HND  

Experience: 1 year

Location: Lagos, Nigeria

Job Field: Sales / Marketing

The Workplace Centre Limited – Our client, RenMoney Microfinance Bank, is seeking to recruit experienced candidates to sell consumer loans to Salary earners residing in Lagos only:.

Qualifications: – B.Sc. or HND in any discipline. – Must not be more than 35 years old. – NYSC Certificate or Exemption Letter is required. – Minimum of 1-3 years Sales experience working in a Microfinance Bank.

Benefit: – Attractive and Competitive pay with fantastic commission and other allowances. – Career Growth.

