Job Title: Sales Specialist
Company: The Workplace Centre Limited
Job Type: Full Time
Qualification: BA/BSc/HND
Experience: 1 year
Location: Lagos, Nigeria
Job Field: Sales / Marketing
.
The Workplace Centre Limited – Our client, RenMoney Microfinance Bank, is seeking to recruit experienced candidates to sell consumer loans to Salary earners residing in Lagos only:.
.
Qualifications: – B.Sc. or HND in any discipline. – Must not be more than 35 years old. – NYSC Certificate or Exemption Letter is required. – Minimum of 1-3 years Sales experience working in a Microfinance Bank.
.
Benefit: – Attractive and Competitive pay with fantastic commission and other allowances. – Career Growth.Apply to this job