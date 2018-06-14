Job Title: Sales SpecialistCompany: The Workplace Centre LimitedJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HNDExperience: 1 yearLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Sales / MarketingThe Workplace Centre Limited – Our client, RenMoney Microfinance Bank, is seeking to recruit experienced candidates to sell consumer loans to Salary earners residing in Lagos only:.Qualifications: – B.Sc. or HND in any discipline. – Must not be more than 35 years old. – NYSC Certificate or Exemption Letter is required. – Minimum of 1-3 years Sales experience working in a Microfinance Bank.Benefit: – Attractive and Competitive pay with fantastic commission and other allowances. – Career Growth.