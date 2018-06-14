Job Title: AmbassadorsCompany: Bridge International AcademiesJob Type: Full TimeQualification: OND BA/BSc/HNDExperience: 5 yearsLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Sales / MarketingCustomer Experience at Bridge: – A company’s ability to deliver an experience that sets it apart in the eyes of its customers will inspire brand loyalty. The customer experience team ensures the delivery of a consistent, well-connected, aspirational experience across all of our academies, leveraging our staff, community outreach, academy engagement, and more.Customer Experience | Nigeria, Yaba – Lagos, NigeriaAbout the role: – One of Bridge International Academies’ most important assets, Bridge Ambassadors are responsible for introducing Bridge and our mission, to give every child the opportunity to succeed, to new communities. Working across two to three communities, Bridge Ambassadors start their engagement two to three months before a new academy opens, and continue into the first month that academy is open. They are responsible for outreach and initial programmes aimed at all stakeholders within a community: key political, social, and religious leaders whose support we need, motivated young adults who could go on to become Academy Managers and Teachers, and potential parents whose children can be admitted to Bridge once the academy opens. Bridge Ambassadors are equal parts high-energy spokespeople and mature, empathetic listeners. They are able to build relationships quickly with different types of people, having a knack for understanding local cultures. They are highly ambitious and results oriented. Above all else, they are deeply invested in Bridge’s mission of putting 10 Million children on the path to success and are ready to work tirelessly to ensure that their academy transforms the lives of hundreds, if not thousands, of children in their communities.What you will do: – Community outreach – generate awareness, attention, and interest in Bridge throughout new communities ensuring that each new academy reaches as many pupils as possible – Community relations – develop strong relationships with local government and community leaders to advocate for higher-quality education and promote Bridge to potential academy staff as well as parents and pupils; participate in all major community eventsAcademy staff recruiting and assessment – recruit motivated young adults to be Academy Managers or Teachers for Bridge; conduct interviews and reference checks – Customer outreach – conduct various forms of customer outreach ranging from door-to-door canvassing to community events in order to attract new pupils to Bridge – Event planning and organisation – help advertise, organise, and host the academies’ Grand Opening Celebrations alongside the Academy Manager – Travel – Extensive travel between communities using public transport; depending on your area, you may be required to spend a significant amount of time away from home, living in these new communities, in order to meet launch needsWhat you should have: – Past experience and passion for education, community development, or community organising; experience working with local governments, doing brand outreach, or staff recruitment preferred – Strong interpersonal skills including the understand local cultures and build relationships with different types of people quickly – Ability to influence others regardless of hierarchy or organisational or community structure – Proven resilience handing the realities of on-the-ground operational challenges and ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment with multiple demands – Strong familiarity of the communities Bridge International Academies are in; you have lived or worked in low-income communities for several years and are accustomed to how communities work – Dynamic, articulate, results-oriented, and organised with an attention to detail and a large sense of personal responsibility – Clear communication skills with impeccable written and spoken English and multiple local language skills (3+ languages preferred) – A desire to grow personally and professionally, including the ability to quickly learn and follow the policies of a multinational organisation; internal promotions are encouraged – 5 years work experience, Degree holders preferred.