Job Title: Business Development Officers
Company: Medical Diagnostic and Pathology Centre
Job Type: Full Time
Qualification: OND BA/BSc/HND
Location: Anambra, Nigeria
Job Field: Real Estate Sales / Marketing
A New Millennium Development Goal (MDG) supported Medical diagnostic and Pathology centre located in Awka Anambra state capital, Managed By NEDS Healthcare LTD is seeking to employ qualified candidates to fill the under mentioned position.
QUALIFICATION: – A graduate of OND, HND, Bachelors and professional Certificate. – Added experience is an advantageApply to this job