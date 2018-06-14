Job Title: Business Development OfficersCompany: Medical Diagnostic and Pathology CentreJob Type: Full TimeQualification: OND BA/BSc/HNDLocation: Anambra, NigeriaJob Field: Real Estate Sales / MarketingA New Millennium Development Goal (MDG) supported Medical diagnostic and Pathology centre located in Awka Anambra state capital, Managed By NEDS Healthcare LTD is seeking to employ qualified candidates to fill the under mentioned position.QUALIFICATION: – A graduate of OND, HND, Bachelors and professional Certificate. – Added experience is an advantage