Job Title: Sales and Marketing OfficerCompany: Ace Human Resources Consulting LimitedJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HNDExperience: 3 yearsLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Sales / MarketingAce Human Resources Consulting Limited is recruiting on behalf of its client, a dynamic woodwork solutions provider to the furniture and building industries via the supply of premium materials, tools and equipment as well as the provision of first class consulting services.Basic Function: – These person will be in charge of managing existing customers and seeking new customers. – The job is performance driven and requires a highly motivated individual who can excel in a high activity environment.Job Requirements: – Graduate with drive for sales. – Well spoken English and excellent presentation. – Can do attitude. – Three to five (3 -5 years’) work experience preferably in a field related to interior design or interior finishing.