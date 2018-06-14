Job Title: Sales and Marketing Officer
Company: Ace Human Resources Consulting Limited
Job Type: Full Time
Qualification: BA/BSc/HND
Experience: 3 years
Location: Lagos, Nigeria
Job Field: Sales / Marketing
.
Ace Human Resources Consulting Limited is recruiting on behalf of its client, a dynamic woodwork solutions provider to the furniture and building industries via the supply of premium materials, tools and equipment as well as the provision of first class consulting services.
.
Basic Function: – These person will be in charge of managing existing customers and seeking new customers. – The job is performance driven and requires a highly motivated individual who can excel in a high activity environment.
.
Job Requirements: – Graduate with drive for sales. – Well spoken English and excellent presentation. – Can do attitude. – Three to five (3 -5 years’) work experience preferably in a field related to interior design or interior finishing.Apply to this job