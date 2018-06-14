Pages: [1]   Go Down

Sales and Marketing Officer Job at Ace Human Resources Consulting Limited
Job Title: Sales and Marketing Officer

Company: Ace Human Resources Consulting Limited

Job Type: Full Time

Qualification: BA/BSc/HND  

Experience: 3 years

Location: Lagos, Nigeria

Job Field: Sales / Marketing

Ace Human Resources Consulting Limited is recruiting on behalf of its client, a dynamic woodwork solutions provider to the furniture and building industries via the supply of premium materials, tools and equipment as well as the provision of first class consulting services.

Basic Function: – These person will be in charge of managing existing customers and seeking new customers. – The job is performance driven and requires a highly motivated individual who can excel in a high activity environment.

Job Requirements: – Graduate with drive for sales. – Well spoken English and excellent presentation. – Can do attitude. – Three to five (3 -5 years’) work experience preferably in a field related to interior design or interior finishing.

