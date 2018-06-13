Pages: [1]   Go Down

School Joke: Opposite of Madam

School Joke: Opposite of Madam
TEACHER: What is the opposite of Ma?

KELECHI: Sir.

TEACHER: Good! What is the opposite of madam?

AKPOS: Sirdam.
