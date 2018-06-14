Pages: [1]   Go Down

Marketing Officer Job at ipNX Nigeria Limited
Job Title: Marketing Officer

Company: ipNX Nigeria Limited

Job Type: Full Time

Qualification: BA/BSc/HND  

Experience: 1 year

Location: Lagos, Nigeria

Job Field: Sales / Marketing  

ipNX Nigeria Limited is a leading provider of Telecommunications and Information Technology services in Nigeria. We are dedicated to using transformative technology to anticipate and meet our customer’s needs. As part of our expansion we are looking for smart, driven, collaborative and creative minds to join our stellar teams.

Job Details: – Salary: Competitive & Attractive – Division: Marketing – Location: Lagos – Position Type: PERMANENT – Resumption: Immediately – Industry/Experience: * 1-2 years post-NYSC working experience – Telecoms/FMCG/Entertainment industry.

. – Qualifications: Minimum 2.2 B.Sc./Upper Credit degree in B.Sc./BA Marketing, Communications, Business or equivalent.

