Contact Centre Agent Job at Workforce Management Centre (WFMC)
Job Title: Contact Centre Agent

Company: Workforce Management Centre (WFMC)

Job Type: Full Time

Qualification:  BA/BSc/HND   

Location: Lagos, Nigeria

Job Field: Customer Care

Workforce Management Centre (WFMC) is a solution based business consulting firm with focus on providing solutions to help our clients bridge the gap between Strategy Development, Talent Acquisition, Strategy Execution and Organizational Performance.

Requirements: – Candidate must have a B.Sc in any discipline with a minimum of Second Class Lower; – Candidate must be able to speak at least one (1) Nigerian Language and must be between 24 to 29 years old. – Experience in the Telecommunication Sector would be an added advantage – Skills required: Good Communication and Interpersonal Skills, must have good listening skills and be a Team Player

