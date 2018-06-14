Job Title: Contact Centre AgentCompany: Workforce Management Centre (WFMC)Job Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HNDLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Customer CareWorkforce Management Centre (WFMC) is a solution based business consulting firm with focus on providing solutions to help our clients bridge the gap between Strategy Development, Talent Acquisition, Strategy Execution and Organizational Performance.Requirements: – Candidate must have a B.Sc in any discipline with a minimum of Second Class Lower; – Candidate must be able to speak at least one (1) Nigerian Language and must be between 24 to 29 years old. – Experience in the Telecommunication Sector would be an added advantage – Skills required: Good Communication and Interpersonal Skills, must have good listening skills and be a Team Player