One night, I was strolling with my girlfriend when a hummer jeep packed beside us and wind down, he signalled to my girl to come but she turned and looked at me and I being a gentleman nodded in agreement for her to go, after all, I trusted her completely.After few minutes of conversation which I couldn't hear, I saw my girlfriend opened the door and entered. I was shocked! I went to them and said, "What's the meaning of this?!"They just sat in the car looking at me as if I was an idiot.I became angrier when I saw the stupid guy laughing at me; I shouted at my girl and ordered her to come down from the car at once. She shrugged and calmly said, "Please David, stop embarrassing yourself! Go home and I will send you recharge card later."I didn't know when I fainted!