A girl walked into an elevator, turned, smiled at a man next to her and said; T.G.I.F. The man smiled back and said; S.H.I.T. The Girl frowned at him and said with an angry voice; T.G.I.F. The man smiled and said again; S.H.I.T. The girl got pissed off and said;Look Mr, i’m trying to be nice to you by saying Thank God It’s Thursday and you come up with your stupid remark! The man said; I was trying to be nice too by correcting you. Sorry Honey It’s Friday.