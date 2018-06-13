Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Comedy Joke: A salesman and the old man  (Read 3291 times)

yetadem

Comedy Joke: A salesman and the old man
« on: Apr 29, 2016, 09:28 AM »
Salesman: Would you like to buy a pocket calculator sir.

Oldman: No, thanks, I know exactly how many pockets I have.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 