Author Topic: School Joke: Glen teacher  (Read 3154 times)

yetadem

School Joke: Glen teacher
« on: Apr 30, 2016, 09:07 AM »
Teacher: Glen, why do you always get so dirty?

Glen: Well, I am a lot closer to the ground than you are.
