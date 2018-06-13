Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Cracking Joke: Great Wall of China  (Read 3627 times)

yetadem

Cracking Joke: Great Wall of China
« on: Apr 30, 2016, 10:26 AM »
Why does the Great Wall of China comes in the seven wonders of the world? It is the first and only Chinese product which lasted that long.
AndrewBiggens

Re: Cracking Joke: Great Wall of China
« Reply #1 on: Jun 05, 2018, 02:08 PM »
Hmm, I'll share this with my brother-in-law. Nice!
