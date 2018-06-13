Jun 13, 2018, 10:14 PM
Author
Topic: Cracking Joke: Great Wall of China (Read 3627 times)
yetadem
Commando
Posts: 910
Cracking Joke: Great Wall of China
Apr 30, 2016, 10:26 AM
Why does the Great Wall of China comes in the seven wonders of the world? It is the first and only Chinese product which lasted that long.
AndrewBiggens
Baby InfoStrider
Posts: 14
Re: Cracking Joke: Great Wall of China
Jun 05, 2018, 02:08 PM
Hmm, I'll share this with my brother-in-law. Nice!
