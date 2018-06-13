A woman went shopping... at the cash counter, she opened her purse to pay. The cashier noticed a TV remote in her purse. He couldn't control his curiosity and asked, "Do you always carry your TV remote with you?"She replied, "No, not always, but my husband refused to accompany me for shopping today."The shopkeeper laughs and takes back all the items the lady had purchased. Shocked at this act, she asks the shopkeeper what he was doing.He said, "Your husband has blocked your credit card."MORAL: Respect the hobbies of your husband.Wife took out her husband's credit card from her purse and uses it to clear all the bills. Unfortunately, he didn't block his own card.MORAL: Don't underestimate the power of a WIFE.