Job Title: Business Development & MarketingCompany: Cool FMJob Type: Full TimeQualification: OND BA/BSc/HNDLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Media / Advertising / Branding Sales / MarketingCool FM,“Your #1 Hit music station”, is a Nigerian based music station with a global reach, broadcasting to a format of 70% Urban contemporary (UC) and 30% Adult contemporary (AC) music content. Our core target audience is 15-45, we also strive to create programmes that cut above this age group and attract other groups too. We aim to uplift our international audience with lively discussions and popular music from all across the world.Job description : – Generate and convert leads – Report feedback from client to management – Identify and explore partnership opportunities to the fullest – Understand segment of programs and element – Match the segmented programs with possible sponsors – Propose elements to existing clients – Come up with program proposals – Identify benefits of sponsoring a program for “prospective” client – Present to agencies and advertisers – Service existing clients: treat queries, respond to requests, manage client expectations and keep them happy with COOLWAZOBIAINFO. – Follow up on agencies and advertisers on proposed program for sponsorship – Seal deals.Required Skills/Competencies: – Must have clear pespective on power point presentation and Excel – Possess ability to sell TV content – More be able to musltiask – Ability to work well under pressure – Ability to meet up with deadlines – A media background from a PR company, Advertising Agency or any experiential marketing firm will be an added advantage.