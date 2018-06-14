Job Title: Reservations Agent (Contract)Company: Hilton Hotels And ResortsJob Type: Full TimeExperience: 1 yearLocation: Abuja, NigeriaJob Field: Customer Care Graduate Jobs / Internships Hospitality / Hotel / RestaurantThese hotels may not be exclusive to the jet set, but you may need an airliner to reach them all. Hilton International runs the overseas operations of US-based hospitality giant Hilton Hotels, managing some 400 hotel properties in about 80 countries. In addition to hotels, the division operates resort destinations, timeshare locations, and a chain of about 50 LivingWell health clubs. Hilton Hotels, which acquired the international operations from Hilton Group (now Ladbrokes) in 2006, was purchased by private equity firm The Blackstone Group in 2007.A Reservations Agent with Hilton Hotels and Resorts will work with trend data to respond to Guest and customer enquiries so to develop strong relationships and maximise revenue opportunities.What will it be like to work for this Hilton Worldwide Brand? – One of the most recognized names in the industry, Hilton Hotels & Resorts offers travelers a world of authentic experiences. The brand continues to be the innovative, forward-thinking global leader of hospitality. With products and services that meet the needs of tomorrow’s savvy global travelers, we shape experiences in which every Guest feels cared for, valued, and respected.. – If you understand the importance of upholding a brand’s reputation and value the effort it takes to provide a globally recognized hospitality experience, you may be just the person we are looking for to work as a Team Member with Hilton Hotels & Resorts. – Because it’s with Hilton Hotels & Resorts where we promise an exceptional Guest experience every time.What will I be doing? – As Reservations Agent, you will work with trend data to respond to Guest and customer enquiries so to develop strong relationships and maximise revenue opportunities. Specifically, you will be responsible for performing the following tasks to the highest standards: – Manage telephone, fax and email enquiries in a prompt and professional manner and in accordance with company standards ensuring accuracy and attention to detail at all times – Understand seasonal and historical trends and work within them to ensure maximum occupancy and average room rates – Identify new contacts and pass sales leads on to the relevant sales team. , develop sales leads, and respond to sales opportunities in order to maximise revenue – Produce quotations and written confirmation to all clients – Monitor customer satisfaction regularly and resolve any outstanding issues to ensure future business – Maintain a thorough understanding of hotel facilities and processes, and contribute to a culture of high quality standards for relationship building, customer service, selling techniques, and billing and processing contracts – Ensure bookings are guaranteed and no show charges/late cancellation charges are applied where appropriate – Ensure delivery in quality in processing guest requests and bookings. – Hilton World Wide Inc. is acting as an Employment Agency in relation to this vacancy.What are we looking for? – A Reservations Agent serving Hilton Worldwide Brand hotels and vacations is always working on behalf of our Guests and working with other Team Members. To successfully fill this role, you should maintain the attitude, behaviors, skills, and values that follow:. – Good organisational and administration skills – Positive attitude and good communication skills – Commitment to delivering a high level of customer service – Confident telephone manner – High level of IT skills – Excellent grooming standards – It would be advantageous in this position for you to demonstrate the following capabilities and distinctions: – Knowledge of the hotel property management systems – Previous experience in the Reservations function within the hotel/leisure sector – Proven sales experience within the hotel/leisure sector.