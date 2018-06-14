Job Title: Assistant Brand Manager, LagerCompany: DiageoJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HNDExperience: 2 yearsLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Sales / MarketingDiageo is the world’s leading premium drinks company, a business built on the principles and foundations laid by the giants of our industry.Arthur Guinness, Alexander Walker and all those many talented people that followed in their footsteps, cared deeply about the people and businesses they fostered, and the communities in which they operated. Today we stand on the shoulders of these giants and act with the same entrepreneurial spirit.We have hundreds of beer, wine and spirits brands – global, local, crafted, authentic, culturally relevant, luxury brands. Products created centuries ago, nurtured and grown with passion and care alongside incredible new products created today, developed by people with the talent and drive to invent the future.Context/Scope: – Guinness Nigeria plc is a strategically important market for Diageo and for the Global Lager Portfolio being one of the most competitive globally. – The emergence of new Competition both nationally and regionally in the Lager Category in Nigeria has led to a significant shift in commercial emphasis. – This role is important to establishing Nigeria as the #1 Beer Market globally. – This role focuses on the step-change in investment and management of the Lager Category in Africa and beyond.Role Metrics: – Financial: Support the Lager team in the Management and accountability for implementation of A&P spend across portfolio, efficiencies and evaluation across all activities. . – Complexity: Work across all Nigeria to drive growth and profitability and to deliver market shareLeadership Responsibilities: The role holder will work with the other members of the Lager Team to deliver the Big Ideas/Growth Drivers initiatives for the entire Lager portfolio (Harp, Dubic, Satzenbrau among others)Purpose of Role: – Continually identify and quantify new growth opportunities which drive equity and brand growth for the Lager Portfolio at both National and Regional level based on real consumer insights. – Translate strategy into action by defining and implementing the Lager Strategy to achieve or exceed targeted NSV, Market Share and Volume objectives for Guinness Nigeria plc while managing A&P investment to plan. – Work closely with the Marketing Manager, Lager Team, and other Consumer Connections & Customer Marketing teams to grow the Guinness Nigeria Lager Portfolio aggressively through a relentless drive to deliver breakthrough opportunities.Top 3- 5 Accountabilities:Play a supporting role in the following activities: – Support the development of GAME Plans for Lagers in Nigeria and the execution of all lager brands initiatives. – Brand and Commercial execution including evaluation of big ideas/Growth Drivers initiatives for the brands. – Significant contact with advertising agencies in the development of brand communications – Significant contact with cross-functional teams e.g. Sales, trade marketing, procurement and suppliers of marketing services in the delivery of brand initiativesManagement of 3rd Party Goods and Suppliers with procurement. – Maintain business critical controls and compliance documentation and adhering to smart brand approvals in accordance with the Diageo policy.Qualifications and Experience Required (Max 5 – 8 key requirements): – Bachelor’s Degree/Higher National Diploma (Minimum Second Class Lower or Lower Credit) – Minimum of 2 years’ experience in a blue chip FMCG company – Project management certification will be an advantage – Strong interpersonal skills to build good working relationships across all functions and markets – Convincing Personality, good planner, self –starter and committed to results – Good communication and presentation skills – Commercial acumen,confident,enthusiastic and persuasive.