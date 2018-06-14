Job Title: Graduate Sales ExecutiveCompany: DiageoJob Type: Full TimeQualification: OND BA/BSc/HNDExperience: 1 yearLocation: Edo, Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Graduate Jobs / Internships Sales / MarketingDiageo is the world’s leading premium drinks company, a business built on the principles and foundations laid by the giants of our industry.Arthur Guinness, Alexander Walker and all those many talented people that followed in their footsteps, cared deeply about the people and businesses they fostered, and the communities in which they operated. Today we stand on the shoulders of these giants and act with the same entrepreneurial spirit.We have hundreds of beer, wine and spirits brands – global, local, crafted, authentic, culturally relevant, luxury brands. Products created centuries ago, nurtured and grown with passion and care alongside incredible new products created today, developed by people with the talent and drive to invent the future.AutoReqId: 51262BRFunction: SalesReports To: Territory ManagerContext and Purpose of Role: – We are looking to fill the role of Sales Executive to join an effective & flexible field sales force demonstrating industry leadership in both volume driving & brand building activity. – The Sales Executive role is our entry level route into the sales function. – The role is expected to support Guinness Nigeria’s business objectives through the effective management of designated sales territory with a special focus on open market outlets as well as implementation of all sales activities/programs in assigned outlets. – The role requires the ability to build strong commercial relationships with our customers. Managing and developing your own accounts is a core part of the role and you will be responsible for activations, preselling and order taking.Top Accountabilities: – Responsible for the account management and activation in assigned outlets – Listing of innovations and ability to pre-sell Beer and Spirits – Ensure achievement of Basic sales drivers (price compliance, distribution, quality, visibility) within assigned territory/outlets – Ensure sell-out of distributors/market share growth are achieved via monitoring the Retail Redistribution Scheme, and excellent execution of promotions. – Ensure promotional activity is in the right outlets and well managed – Keep and update a database of outlets within the territory – Ensure effective customer/ business development to counter competitive activities in these outletsQualifications and Experience Required: – Minimum of OND, with 1 year commercial expertise gained across sales/customer marketing/sales management. – Good communication skills in – written and verbal – Candidate must have good IT skills and knowledge of Microsoft office packages. – High degree of integrity – Good inter personal skills – Geographically mobile – Experienced driver with valid licenseBarriers to Success in Role: – Unwillingness to flex schedule to align with business hours of retailers and distributors – Low level of drive or personal leadership.