Job Title: Graduate Retail Sales ExecutiveCompany: DiageoJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HNDExperience: 1 yearLocation: Edo, Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Graduate Jobs / Internships Sales / MarketingDiageo is the world’s leading premium drinks company, a business built on the principles and foundations laid by the giants of our industry.Arthur Guinness, Alexander Walker and all those many talented people that followed in their footsteps, cared deeply about the people and businesses they fostered, and the communities in which they operated. Today we stand on the shoulders of these giants and act with the same entrepreneurial spirit.We have hundreds of beer, wine and spirits brands – global, local, crafted, authentic, culturally relevant, luxury brands. Products created centuries ago, nurtured and grown with passion and care alongside incredible new products created today, developed by people with the talent and drive to invent the future.AutoReqId: 51260BRFunction: SalesReports To: Territory ManagerContext and Purpose of Role: – We are looking to fill the role of Retail Sales Executive to join an effective & flexible field sales force demonstrating industry leadership in both volume driving & brand building activity. – The Retail Sales Executive role is our entry level route into the sales function. – The role is expected to support Guinness Nigeria’s business objectives through the effective management of designated retail sales territory with special focus on high value outlets as well as implementation of all sales activities/programs in assigned outlets. – The role requires the ability to build strong commercial relationships with our customers. – Managing and developing your own accounts is a core part of the role and you will be responsible for activations, preselling and order taking.Top Accountabilities: – Responsible for the account management and activation in assigned outlets – Listing of innovations and priority brands, and ability to pre-sell total portfolio (Beer and Spirits) in the right quantity – Ensure achievement of basic sales drivers (price compliance, distribution, quality, visibility) within assigned territory/outlets – Ensure sell-out of distributors/market share growth are achieved via monitoring the Retail Redistribution Scheme, and excellent execution of promotions. – Ensure promotional activity is in the right outlets and well managed – Keep and update a database of outlets within the territory – Ensure effective customer/ business development to counter competitive activities in these outletsQualifications and Experience Required: – Graduate with minimum of 1 year commercial expertise gained across sales/customer marketing/sales management – Good understanding of Sales Driver execution at the point of purchase; Outlet Segmentation and Managing – Relationships including structured call, persuasive selling and brand passion – Good communication skills in – written and verbal – Candidate must have good IT skills and knowledge of Microsoft office packages.High degree of integrity – Strong analytical skills – Good inter personal skills – Geographically mobile – Experienced driver with valid licenseBarriers to Success in Role: – Unwillingness to flex schedule to align with business hours of retailers and distributors – Low level of drive or personal leadership.