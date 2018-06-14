Job Title: Marketer
Company: ExpressBuy
Job Type: Full Time
Qualification: OND BA/BSc/HND
Location: Lagos, Nigeria
Job Field: Sales / Marketing
.
ExpressBuy is your fastest and lowest priced online retailer. We currently provide three types of services: – Providing quality goods to our customers at the lowest price possible. – Providing swift delivery of goods ordered on our site. – Providing any other services in our bid to ensure a more sustainable living within our society.
.
Job Information: – The marketer would do mainly offline advertising of Expressbuy to both potential buyers and sellers of Expressbuy.
T/SIWES students can apply.
.
Location: – The address of the marketer must be within these locations – Surulere, Yaba, Shomolu, Ikeja, Lagos Island.
.
The individual should possess the following qualities: – Good oratory skills – Ability to innovate – Fluent in English and Yoruba – Good interpersonal skills – Computer literacy will be an added advantage.
.
Roles and responsibility:
1. Advertising to potential customers
2. Uploading products from sellers
3. And other general roles related to increasing the customer/client base of Expressbuy.Apply to this job