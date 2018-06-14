Job Title: MarketerCompany: ExpressBuyJob Type: Full TimeQualification: OND BA/BSc/HNDLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Sales / MarketingExpressBuy is your fastest and lowest priced online retailer. We currently provide three types of services: – Providing quality goods to our customers at the lowest price possible. – Providing swift delivery of goods ordered on our site. – Providing any other services in our bid to ensure a more sustainable living within our society.Job Information: – The marketer would do mainly offline advertising of Expressbuy to both potential buyers and sellers of Expressbuy.T/SIWES students can apply.Location: – The address of the marketer must be within these locations – Surulere, Yaba, Shomolu, Ikeja, Lagos Island.The individual should possess the following qualities: – Good oratory skills – Ability to innovate – Fluent in English and Yoruba – Good interpersonal skills – Computer literacy will be an added advantage.Roles and responsibility:1. Advertising to potential customers2. Uploading products from sellers3. And other general roles related to increasing the customer/client base of Expressbuy.