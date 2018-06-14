Pages: [1]   Go Down

Marketer Job at ExpressBuy
Job Title: Marketer

Company: ExpressBuy

Job Type: Full Time

Qualification: OND   BA/BSc/HND  

Location: Lagos, Nigeria

Job Field: Sales / Marketing  

ExpressBuy is your fastest and lowest priced online retailer. We currently provide three types of services: – Providing quality goods to our customers at the lowest price possible. – Providing swift delivery of goods ordered on our site. – Providing any other services in our bid to ensure a more sustainable living within our society.

Job Information: – The marketer would do mainly offline advertising of Expressbuy to both potential buyers and sellers of Expressbuy.

T/SIWES students can apply.

Location: – The address of the marketer must be within these locations – Surulere, Yaba, Shomolu, Ikeja, Lagos Island.

The individual should possess the following qualities: – Good oratory skills – Ability to innovate – Fluent in English and Yoruba – Good interpersonal skills – Computer literacy will be an added advantage.

Roles and responsibility:

1. Advertising to potential customers

2. Uploading products from sellers

3. And other general roles related to increasing the customer/client base of Expressbuy.

