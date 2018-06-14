Job Title: Direct Sales Team Leads (DSTL)
Company: Migtan Consulting Limited
Job Type: Full Time
Qualification: OND BA/BSc/HND
Experience: 3 years
Location: Cross River, Edo, Enugu, Lagos, Nigeria
Job Field: Sales / Marketing
Migtan Consulting limited, was incorporated on April 6, 2010 as a professional services firm to provide Human Resources and Business Support Solutions geared towards helping organisations and individuals to improve business processes and achieve extra-ordinary results.
. – We give our clients the competitive edge through best-practice People Management and Enterprise Support Solutions.
. – Our Client, A Leading Microfinance Bank urgently needs: Direct Sales Executives (DSE) & Direct Sales Team Leads (DSTL).
HND / BSC with a minimum of 3years relevant experience