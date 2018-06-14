Job Title: Retail Sales RepresentativeCompany: Diamond School of International Protocol and EtiquetteJob Type: Full TimeQualification: ONDExperience: 1 yearLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Sales / MarketingDiamond School of International Protocol and Etiquette is a wholly Nigerian Company incorporated to foster professionalism and promotion of etiquette and protocol in the corporate and social environment in Nigeria through experience acquired locally and internationally. We are affiliated with Charleston School of Protocol and Etiquette Incorporated, Charleston, United State of America. D.S.P.E. is also recognized by the Institut Villa Pierrefeu Switzerland.D.S.P.E has a tradition of excellence and provides an all inclusive protocol and etiquette trainning and certification of international standard in Nigeria. We are competent and we have evidenceJOB REQUIREMENT: – Must have good customer service skillsminimum of 1 year experience – Minimum of OND