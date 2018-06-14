Pages: [1]   Go Down

Retail Sales Representative Job at Diamond School of International Protocol and Etiquette
Job Title: Retail Sales Representative

Company: Diamond School of International Protocol and Etiquette

Job Type: Full Time

Qualification: OND  

Experience: 1 year

Location: Lagos, Nigeria

Job Field: Sales / Marketing  

Diamond School of International Protocol and Etiquette is a wholly Nigerian Company incorporated to foster professionalism and promotion of etiquette and protocol in the corporate and social environment in Nigeria through experience acquired locally and internationally. We are affiliated with Charleston School of Protocol and Etiquette Incorporated, Charleston, United State of America. D.S.P.E. is also recognized by the Institut Villa Pierrefeu Switzerland.

D.S.P.E has a tradition of excellence and provides an all inclusive protocol and etiquette trainning and certification of international standard in Nigeria. We are competent and we have evidence

JOB REQUIREMENT: – Must have good customer service skills 

minimum of 1 year experience – Minimum of OND

