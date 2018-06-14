Job Title: Retail Sales Representative
Company: Diamond School of International Protocol and Etiquette
Job Type: Full Time
Qualification: OND
Experience: 1 year
Location: Lagos, Nigeria
Job Field: Sales / Marketing
Diamond School of International Protocol and Etiquette is a wholly Nigerian Company incorporated to foster professionalism and promotion of etiquette and protocol in the corporate and social environment in Nigeria through experience acquired locally and internationally. We are affiliated with Charleston School of Protocol and Etiquette Incorporated, Charleston, United State of America. D.S.P.E. is also recognized by the Institut Villa Pierrefeu Switzerland.
D.S.P.E has a tradition of excellence and provides an all inclusive protocol and etiquette trainning and certification of international standard in Nigeria. We are competent and we have evidence
JOB REQUIREMENT: – Must have good customer service skills
minimum of 1 year experience – Minimum of OND