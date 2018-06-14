Job Title: Offline Activation Officer (Agencies)
Company: ToLet.com.ng
Job Type: Full Time
Location: Lagos, Nigeria
Job Field: Sales / Marketing
ToLet.com.ng – Nigeria’s 1st online lettings agency and one of Nigeria’s fastest growing internet companies. We provide a comprehensive property rentals platform that helps Lagosians navigate the stressful, frustrating and unstructured Lagos property rental market.
In order to push our continued level of success, we require talented and resourceful individuals to fill the following role stated out above.
Job Description: – Enlisting and onboarding of real estate agencies; – E-mail and telephone support, investigating, diagnosing and resolving agents’ enquiries; working where necessary with internal support teams and other colleagues (e.g., call-center, Finance, IT). – Taking end-to-end ownership over issues and managing agents expectations accordingly, appropriately escalating issues where required, providing education and ensuring issues are fully resolved in a timely manner. – Request bespoke reports for agents on a variety of data sets such as product usage. – Accurately recording and updating agent information across multiple internal systems. – Proactively and constructively contributing ideas and challenging the team’s processes where potential improvements have been identified. – Attending and actively contributing to meetings or projects that benefit the wider team, including occasional user testing, new product and process training, and sharing sessions – Perform a high volume of cold calls (50-80 daily) in order to secure new business – Systematically penetrate an assigned geographic territory to maximize ToLet’s listing coverage to the maximum amount possible. – Deliver compelling presentations via telephone & email. Sell high level prospects on the value of working with ToLet. – Serve as a brand ambassador for ToLet, representing the best interests of the company, its advertisers, and industry partners , while simultaneously increasing goodwill and brand awareness of ToLet tools and services. – Accomplish targeted performance objectives on a consistent basis. – Perform all necessary administrative and processing functions to secure listing feed contracts and insure the listings are processed and posted to ToLet. – Document all activities in on relevant ToLet platforms.
Skills required: – Strong attention to detail. – You are curious, a keen problem solver with a desire to take ownership to resolve issues. – You have strong confident communication skills. – You are able to manage expectations and build a strong rapport with agents. – You have the ability to challenge ideas, ask questions and provide ideas. – A strong team player who forms positive relationships with both colleagues and customers. – The ability to be adaptable and work outside of a set process where required, able to use your initiative and judgement to best handle the request. – You are a disciplined, organised, thorough individual who demonstrates proactivity and responsibility. – Proficient in Excel and Word.