Job Title: Customer Service Representative
Company: ToLet.com.ng
Qualification: BA/BSc/HND
Job Type: Full Time
Location: Lagos, Nigeria
Job Field: Customer Service
ToLet.com.ng – Nigeria’s 1st online lettings agency and one of Nigeria’s fastest growing internet companies. We provide a comprehensive property rentals platform that helps Lagosians navigate the stressful, frustrating and unstructured Lagos property rental market.
In order to push our continued level of success, we require talented and resourceful individuals to fill the following role stated out above.
Job Descriptions: – Treat customers as people not numbers, metrics or problems. – Empathise, address issues & questions, help reach rapid resolution, and make every interaction easy, memorable and valued – As a Telephone support specialist: investigating, diagnosing and resolving customer enquiries; working where necessary with internal support teams and other colleagues (e.g., Sales and Design …). – Day to day email support where required; over time, expansion of the role to include chat and social media may be required – Work closely with customers and consumers to “troubleshoot” issues using good questioning and fact finding skills. – Re-educate customers on the value of the product at ToLet. – ‘Own’ your calls and customers, and always do what you committed to do, providing regular and timely updates along the way – Develop and maintain a deep understanding of ToLet’s systems, products and processes in order to effectively and efficiently handle a wide range of customer enquiries. – Take end-to-end ownership over issues and in doing so manage customer expectations, providing education and advice whilst ensuring issues are resolved in a timely manner. – Making changes to products and services, as requested by customers and account managers – Accurately record and update customer information on call, across necessary internal platforms or applications. – Proactively and constructively raise issues and contribute ideas around how all members of the team can each work more effectively.
Skills Required: – Love being on the phone to customers – with a great phone manner and a real desire to help – A clear and strong communicator with excellent questioning and listening skills – A high degree of emotional intelligence – the ability to stay cool under pressure and remain helpful while handling difficult calls – Ability to empathise and show care & consideration to customers, whilst still being able to deliver difficult messages to customers when needed – An accurate and methodical individual with an excellent eye for detail – The ability to challenge and question ideas, openly and honestly, whilst providing solutions and options – Driven by team performance, and continually striving to be better both as an individual and as a team – A strong team player who forms positive relationships with both colleagues and customers – A passionate, energetic and self-motivated individual who proactively looks at their role in the business and how they and the wider team can do better (supports our continuous improvement objectives) – Good time management with the ability to prioritise and manage your workload, supporting others as needed.
Candidate Requirements: – Awaiting NYSC/ at least 6-months internship program applicants. – Candidate must be fluent in English. – Candidate must be a Computer literate who is able to handle basic Microsoft packages – Candidates must also have an excellent sense of priorities. – Candidate must have good analytic skills – Candidate must be able to work with little or no supervision. – Candidate must be available to work weekends and public holidays.Apply to this job