Job Title: Showroom ManagerCompany: CrystalBlend GroupJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HNDLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Sales / MarketingJob Description: – Our client is looking to recruit an exceptional Showroom Manager with a strong sales management backgroundJob Roles: – Managing the full circle customer experience in line with the company sales model, including engagement , qualification of customer, design, delivery and installation. – Coaching, leading and orchestrating the sales team within the showroom, driving sales and KPIs, service, standards, presentation, process and compliance – Being their brand ambassador and championing the company values by being an inspirational leader to the team. – Develop the team and create a succession plan for the business by performance managing the individual team members and creating sales superstars. – Managing the lead bank to generate appointments and manage outstanding quotes – Manage telephone and web enquiries and allocate to the sales designers – Conduct daily team briefs to keep staff up to date with company procedure and new relevant information. – Operational control of stocks and supplies – Lease with fitters to ensure the product is supplied in line with customer expectations – You will need to demonstrate your sales management skills through performance management, coaching and developing. – Exceptional leadership skills, drive, Resilience with a high emphasis on the customer journey.