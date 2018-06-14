Job Title: Marketing And SalesJob Type: Full TimeCompany: African ThingsQualification: BA/BSc/HNDLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Sales/MarketingOur African heritage and culture is rich in tradition, colour and excitement, but due to westernisation young people are rapidly losing touch with the African culture and heritage especially our life styles. This is why I started a company called African Things to bring African inspired products to our everyday living; a fusion with contemporary style.African Things is a design and production company that designs and produces African inspired products focusing on fashion accessories and functional utility products using African fabric and materials. We supply wholesale to large retail stores such as Mega plaza, Prince Ebeano supermarket, and Jumia. We also supply to tourist shops in hotels such as Eko hotel and Four point.We manufacture from a variety of factories based here in Nigeria. Over time, we also aim to set up our own factory thereby creating jobs and wealth creation.Job Description.Manage website products and other ecommerce platforms like Konga and jumia.University graduate.Develop marketing strategy.Liaise with website developer.Develop social media post for Buffer and mail chimp and other social media channels.Manage sales calls and enquiry.Encourage clients to pay for goods.Work with production officer and distributor to carry out order.Monthly sales reports on sales effort – how many sales come from each channel etc.Manage facebook boost and seo marketing.Deliver proposal to prospective clients including corporate companies.Go for marketing meeting.Determine which marketing fair or event to participate in to increase sales.Develop surveys to understand customer behaviourRequirements.Well dressed and well spoken.Knowledgeable about marketing strategies.Past marketing experience.Can use design software like corel draw and Photoshop to develop graphics for marketing.Works well in a team.Computer savvy.Can drive (desirable).Good negotiation skills.Good sales person.Organised and innovative.Goal oriented.Money conscious.Constantly looking for new and better ways to market.