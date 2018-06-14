Pages: [1]   Go Down

Female Business Development Personnel Job at SnT collections
Job Title: Female Business Development Personnel

Company: SnT collections

Job Type: Full Time

Qualification: BA/BSc/HND

Location: Lagos, Nigeria

Job Field: Graduate Jobs / Internships Sales /

Marketing

SnT collections is a fast growing startup online Retail

Company based in Lagos. We mainly sell fashion and

beauty accessories, allowing customers shop from

the comfort their homes and offering worldclass

customer service experience.

As a fast growing startup, we are looking for an

enthusiastic, motivated & proactive person with a

strong interest and passion for “the digital world”

and fashion.

Job Description: – This role provides a great opportunity; the

candidate will have a crucial role to play in

Company’s growth by actively taking part in

Customer service, Sales and Digtal Marketing.

Key Responsibilities: – Generate sales on the phone, – Educate prospects customers on our products and

services and communicate the benefits of shopping

with SnT; – Help organize and send out Orders through or

partner Courier Company; – Provide Customer Support & manage client

expectations; – Maintain Social media sites with great contents. – Update company’s Blog

Required: – Be experienced or have a strong interest in

developing a new business; – Must be a computer Literate with knowledge of MS

office packages. – Recent graduate (Degree or HND); – Team player with excellent interpersonal skills. – Photoshop skills is a plus but not Mandatory

