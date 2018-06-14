Job Title: Female Business Development Personnel
Company: SnT collections
Job Type: Full Time
Qualification: BA/BSc/HND
Location: Lagos, Nigeria
Job Field: Graduate Jobs / Internships Sales /
Marketing
SnT collections is a fast growing startup online Retail
Company based in Lagos. We mainly sell fashion and
beauty accessories, allowing customers shop from
the comfort their homes and offering worldclass
customer service experience.
As a fast growing startup, we are looking for an
enthusiastic, motivated & proactive person with a
strong interest and passion for “the digital world”
and fashion.
Job Description: – This role provides a great opportunity; the
candidate will have a crucial role to play in
Company’s growth by actively taking part in
Customer service, Sales and Digtal Marketing.
Key Responsibilities: – Generate sales on the phone, – Educate prospects customers on our products and
services and communicate the benefits of shopping
with SnT; – Help organize and send out Orders through or
partner Courier Company; – Provide Customer Support & manage client
expectations; – Maintain Social media sites with great contents. – Update company’s Blog
Required: – Be experienced or have a strong interest in
developing a new business; – Must be a computer Literate with knowledge of MS
office packages. – Recent graduate (Degree or HND); – Team player with excellent interpersonal skills. – Photoshop skills is a plus but not MandatoryApply to this job