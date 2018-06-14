Job Title: Female Business Development PersonnelCompany: SnT collectionsJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HNDLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Graduate Jobs / Internships Sales /MarketingSnT collections is a fast growing startup online RetailCompany based in Lagos. We mainly sell fashion andbeauty accessories, allowing customers shop fromthe comfort their homes and offering worldclasscustomer service experience.As a fast growing startup, we are looking for anenthusiastic, motivated & proactive person with astrong interest and passion for “the digital world”and fashion.Job Description: – This role provides a great opportunity; thecandidate will have a crucial role to play inCompany’s growth by actively taking part inCustomer service, Sales and Digtal Marketing.Key Responsibilities: – Generate sales on the phone, – Educate prospects customers on our products andservices and communicate the benefits of shoppingwith SnT; – Help organize and send out Orders through orpartner Courier Company; – Provide Customer Support & manage clientexpectations; – Maintain Social media sites with great contents. – Update company’s BlogRequired: – Be experienced or have a strong interest indeveloping a new business; – Must be a computer Literate with knowledge of MSoffice packages. – Recent graduate (Degree or HND); – Team player with excellent interpersonal skills. – Photoshop skills is a plus but not Mandatory