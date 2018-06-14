Job Title: Digital Marketing InternCompany: SnT collectionsJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HNDLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Graduate Jobs / Internships Sales /Marketing ICT/ComputerSnT collections is a fast growing startup online RetailCompany based in Lagos. We mainly sell fashion andbeauty accessories, allowing customers shop fromthe comfort their homes and offering worldclasscustomer service experience.As a fast growing startup, we are looking for anenthusiastic, motivated & proactive person with astrong interest and passion for “the digital world”and fashion.Job Description: – This role provides a great opportunity; thecandidate will have a crucial role to play inCompany’s growth by actively taking part in Salesand Digtal Marketing. – The social media intern will play an active role inthe development of snt collections onlinecommunity. – The intern will maintain the company’s presence onvarious social media platforms and help create andpublish content relevant to our customer base. – He/she will regularly analyze and report on theactivity on social media networks as well as sntcollections’s website.Responsibilities – Contribute to website redesign project in variousways – Monitor and post on blogs, forums, and socialnetworks – Online outreach and promotion using Facebook,LinkedIn, Twitter, and more – Website and social media optimization – Keyword analysis – Cost/benefit analysisRequirements: – Creative self starter who is comfortable with bothtaking initiative and working in collaboration. – Familiarity and facility with mainstream socialmedia platforms, including but not limited toFacebook, Twitter, Instagram, Google+ andLinkedin. – Proficient with MS office packages and must knowhow browse and research on the internet – Must Be a recent graduate (Degree, HND, OND).Photoshop skills is a plus but not Mandatory – 3 Months InternshipEligibility: – Candidates should maintain a positive attitudeunder pressure and exhibit strong work ethic. – Our office is in Isolo, Therefore candidate shouldlive locally. – This is a paid internship with potential of fullemployment after successful completion.