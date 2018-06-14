Job Title: Digital Marketing Intern
Company: SnT collections
Job Type: Full Time
Qualification: BA/BSc/HND
Location: Lagos, Nigeria
Job Field: Graduate Jobs / Internships Sales /
Marketing ICT/Computer
.
SnT collections is a fast growing startup online Retail
Company based in Lagos. We mainly sell fashion and
beauty accessories, allowing customers shop from
the comfort their homes and offering worldclass
customer service experience.
.
As a fast growing startup, we are looking for an
enthusiastic, motivated & proactive person with a
strong interest and passion for “the digital world”
and fashion.
.
Job Description: – This role provides a great opportunity; the
candidate will have a crucial role to play in
Company’s growth by actively taking part in Sales
and Digtal Marketing. – The social media intern will play an active role in
the development of snt collections online
community. – The intern will maintain the company’s presence on
various social media platforms and help create and
publish content relevant to our customer base. – He/she will regularly analyze and report on the
activity on social media networks as well as snt
collections’s website.
.
Responsibilities – Contribute to website redesign project in various
ways – Monitor and post on blogs, forums, and social
networks – Online outreach and promotion using Facebook,
LinkedIn, Twitter, and more – Website and social media optimization – Keyword analysis – Cost/benefit analysis
.
Requirements: – Creative self starter who is comfortable with both
taking initiative and working in collaboration. – Familiarity and facility with mainstream social
media platforms, including but not limited to
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Google+ and
Linkedin. – Proficient with MS office packages and must know
how browse and research on the internet – Must Be a recent graduate (Degree, HND, OND).
Photoshop skills is a plus but not Mandatory – 3 Months Internship
.
Eligibility: – Candidates should maintain a positive attitude
under pressure and exhibit strong work ethic. – Our office is in Isolo, Therefore candidate should
live locally. – This is a paid internship with potential of full
employment after successful completion.Apply to this job