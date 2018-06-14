Pages: [1]   Go Down

Digital Marketing Intern Job at SnT collections
Job Title: Digital Marketing Intern

Company: SnT collections

Job Type: Full Time

Qualification: BA/BSc/HND

Location: Lagos, Nigeria

Job Field: Graduate Jobs / Internships Sales /

Marketing ICT/Computer

.

SnT collections is a fast growing startup online Retail

Company based in Lagos. We mainly sell fashion and

beauty accessories, allowing customers shop from

the comfort their homes and offering worldclass

customer service experience.

.

As a fast growing startup, we are looking for an

enthusiastic, motivated & proactive person with a

strong interest and passion for “the digital world”

and fashion.

.

Job Description: – This role provides a great opportunity; the

candidate will have a crucial role to play in

Company’s growth by actively taking part in Sales

and Digtal Marketing. – The social media intern will play an active role in

the development of snt collections online

community. – The intern will maintain the company’s presence on

various social media platforms and help create and

publish content relevant to our customer base. – He/she will regularly analyze and report on the

activity on social media networks as well as snt

collections’s website.

.

Responsibilities – Contribute to website redesign project in various

ways – Monitor and post on blogs, forums, and social

networks – Online outreach and promotion using Facebook,

LinkedIn, Twitter, and more – Website and social media optimization – Keyword analysis – Cost/benefit analysis

.

Requirements: – Creative self starter who is comfortable with both

taking initiative and working in collaboration. – Familiarity and facility with mainstream social

media platforms, including but not limited to

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Google+ and

Linkedin. – Proficient with MS office packages and must know

how browse and research on the internet – Must Be a recent graduate (Degree, HND, OND).

Photoshop skills is a plus but not Mandatory – 3 Months Internship

.

Eligibility: – Candidates should maintain a positive attitude

under pressure and exhibit strong work ethic. – Our office is in Isolo, Therefore candidate should

live locally. – This is a paid internship with potential of full

employment after successful completion.

