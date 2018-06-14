Job Title: Sales And Marketing Officer
Company: DO.II Designs Ltd
Job Type: Full Time
Qualification: OND BA/BSc/HND
Experience: 3 years
Location: Lagos, Nigeria
Job Field: Sales / Marketing
DO.II Designs Ltd. focuses on furniture
manufacture, interior design, space planning and
turn-key remodeling projects for the high-end
residential, property development, hospitality and
corporate market.
With over 25 years in the furniture manufacturing
and interior design industry at the helm of affairs in
Design Options, DO.II’s founder, Ifeyinwa Ighodalo
has been able to accumulate extensive experience as
well as a reputation that she stands for quality,
elegance and sophistication.
Her unflickering passion for beautiful furniture and
interiors as well as thoroughness in the execution of
projects borne out of years of experience sets her
and DO.II apart from her counterparts in the
industry. DO.II recently won the Best Residential
Designer 2012 category in the premier edition of the
Interior Design Excellence Awards(IDEA).
Responsibilities: – To manage the receipt, handling, and escalation of
all sales enquiries – To receive and co-ordinate all sales enquiries in
line with the company’s sales process – To follow up sales activities with clients & potential
clients – To liaise with the sales team to capture all
necessary information for quotes and to manage
the dispatch of quotes to agreed timescales – Co-ordinate the market and client news in order to
produce sales leads, brief staff and have a
repository of live information.
Minimum Requirment: – Minimum of OND in any of the social sciences. – Must have 3 years of marketing and sales
experience – Must have good communication skills – Must be able to think out of the box