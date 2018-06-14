Pages: [1]   Go Down

Sales And Marketing Officer Job at DO.II Designs Ltd
Job Title: Sales And Marketing Officer

Company: DO.II Designs Ltd

Job Type: Full Time

Qualification: OND BA/BSc/HND

Experience: 3 years

Location: Lagos, Nigeria

Job Field: Sales / Marketing

DO.II Designs Ltd. focuses on furniture

manufacture, interior design, space planning and

turn-key remodeling projects for the high-end

residential, property development, hospitality and

corporate market.

With over 25 years in the furniture manufacturing

and interior design industry at the helm of affairs in

Design Options, DO.II’s founder, Ifeyinwa Ighodalo

has been able to accumulate extensive experience as

well as a reputation that she stands for quality,

elegance and sophistication.

Her unflickering passion for beautiful furniture and

interiors as well as thoroughness in the execution of

projects borne out of years of experience sets her

and DO.II apart from her counterparts in the

industry. DO.II recently won the Best Residential

Designer 2012 category in the premier edition of the

Interior Design Excellence Awards(IDEA).

Responsibilities: – To manage the receipt, handling, and escalation of

all sales enquiries – To receive and co-ordinate all sales enquiries in

line with the company’s sales process – To follow up sales activities with clients & potential

clients – To liaise with the sales team to capture all

necessary information for quotes and to manage

the dispatch of quotes to agreed timescales – Co-ordinate the market and client news in order to

produce sales leads, brief staff and have a

repository of live information.

Minimum Requirment: – Minimum of OND in any of the  social sciences. – Must have 3 years of marketing and sales

experience – Must have good communication skills – Must be able to think out of the box

