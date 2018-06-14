Job Title: Sales And Marketing OfficerCompany: DO.II Designs LtdJob Type: Full TimeQualification: OND BA/BSc/HNDExperience: 3 yearsLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Sales / MarketingDO.II Designs Ltd. focuses on furnituremanufacture, interior design, space planning andturn-key remodeling projects for the high-endresidential, property development, hospitality andcorporate market.With over 25 years in the furniture manufacturingand interior design industry at the helm of affairs inDesign Options, DO.II’s founder, Ifeyinwa Ighodalohas been able to accumulate extensive experience aswell as a reputation that she stands for quality,elegance and sophistication.Her unflickering passion for beautiful furniture andinteriors as well as thoroughness in the execution ofprojects borne out of years of experience sets herand DO.II apart from her counterparts in theindustry. DO.II recently won the Best ResidentialDesigner 2012 category in the premier edition of theInterior Design Excellence Awards(IDEA).Responsibilities: – To manage the receipt, handling, and escalation ofall sales enquiries – To receive and co-ordinate all sales enquiries inline with the company’s sales process – To follow up sales activities with clients & potentialclients – To liaise with the sales team to capture allnecessary information for quotes and to managethe dispatch of quotes to agreed timescales – Co-ordinate the market and client news in order toproduce sales leads, brief staff and have arepository of live information.Minimum Requirment: – Minimum of OND in any of the social sciences. – Must have 3 years of marketing and salesexperience – Must have good communication skills – Must be able to think out of the box