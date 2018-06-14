Job Title: Sales and Marketing Executive
Company: Best Western Hotels & Resorts
Job Type: Full Time
Qualification: BA/BSc/HND
Experience: 3 years
Location: Oyo, Nigeria
Job Field: Sales/Marketing
.
Best Western Hotels & Resorts is opening its 1st
Mid-Upscale 4 Star “Plus” brand Hotel with clear
objectives in setting the highest possible standards of
service and customer care in Ibadan, Oyo State.
.
The staff vacancy is to be filled with highly qualified
candidates immediately. Experienced and qualified
candidates who strive for career progression and
want to be part of a young, enthusiastic and
dedicated team are invited to send in their
applications for the position on-line as specified
above.
.
Job Code: BWPBO-SMEX
Location: Ibadan
.
Qualifications: – Bachelor’s degree or HND in Marketing or Business
Management with 3 years relevant proven
experience in similar position. – Membership of a marketing professional body will
be an advantage. – Hotel Property Management Software, Microsoft
Office, PowerPoint and Excel software knowledge is
required. – Proficiency is social media and networking will be
an advantage.
.
Other Requirements: – Fluency in English language, ability to communicate
in clear and concise terms, smart dress sense and
demeanourApply to this job