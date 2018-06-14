Pages: [1]   Go Down

Sales and Marketing Executive Job at Best Western Hotels & Resorts
Job Title: Sales and Marketing Executive

Company: Best Western Hotels & Resorts

Job Type: Full Time

Qualification: BA/BSc/HND

Experience: 3 years

Location: Oyo, Nigeria

Job Field: Sales/Marketing

Best Western Hotels & Resorts is opening its 1st

Mid-Upscale 4 Star “Plus” brand Hotel with clear

objectives in setting the highest possible standards of

service and customer care in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The staff vacancy is to be filled with highly qualified

candidates immediately. Experienced and qualified

candidates who strive for career progression and

want to be part of a young, enthusiastic and

dedicated team are invited to send in their

applications for the position on-line as specified

above.

Job Code: BWPBO-SMEX

Location: Ibadan

Qualifications: – Bachelor’s degree or HND in Marketing or Business

Management with 3 years relevant proven

experience in similar position. – Membership of a marketing professional body will

be an advantage. – Hotel Property Management Software, Microsoft

Office, PowerPoint and Excel software knowledge is

required. – Proficiency is social media and networking will be

an advantage.

Other Requirements: – Fluency in English language, ability to communicate

in clear and concise terms, smart dress sense and

demeanour

