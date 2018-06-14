Job Title: Sales and Marketing ExecutiveCompany: Best Western Hotels & ResortsJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HNDExperience: 3 yearsLocation: Oyo, NigeriaJob Field: Sales/MarketingBest Western Hotels & Resorts is opening its 1stMid-Upscale 4 Star “Plus” brand Hotel with clearobjectives in setting the highest possible standards ofservice and customer care in Ibadan, Oyo State.The staff vacancy is to be filled with highly qualifiedcandidates immediately. Experienced and qualifiedcandidates who strive for career progression andwant to be part of a young, enthusiastic anddedicated team are invited to send in theirapplications for the position on-line as specifiedabove.Job Code: BWPBO-SMEXLocation: IbadanQualifications: – Bachelor’s degree or HND in Marketing or BusinessManagement with 3 years relevant provenexperience in similar position. – Membership of a marketing professional body willbe an advantage. – Hotel Property Management Software, MicrosoftOffice, PowerPoint and Excel software knowledge isrequired. – Proficiency is social media and networking will bean advantage.Other Requirements: – Fluency in English language, ability to communicatein clear and concise terms, smart dress sense anddemeanour