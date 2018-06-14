Job Title: Call Centre Agent
Company: Customer Contact Solutions Nig. Limited
Job Type: Full Time
Qualification: BA/BSc/HND
Location: Lagos, Nigeria
Job Field: Customer Care
.
Customer Contact Solutions Nig. Limited has been
a leader in the contact center management and
operation in Nigeria for over 10 years helping
corporate organizations gain market retain
customers, gain penetration and increase their
overall profitability. Due to expansion we are looking
to hire young, energetic and self-driven individuals
who are interested in starting off or build a short/
long term career telemarketing, customer service or
sales. Our work environment is friendly, growth
oriented, equal opportunity and driven by learning.
.
Work Hours: Weekdays (9-6)
Salary: 40,000 per month (equal growth
opportunities after 3months)
Work Location: Lekki Phase 1, Lagos
.
JOB DESCRIPTION: – Build customer interest in the service and product
offered by the company – Educate customer on new and existing products on
the network – Effective and professional Brand cross-selling of
company products & services – Deliver world class customer service by cross-
selling with vibrancy and personal confidence – Meet or exceed monthly performance goals
including quality, adherence, sales target and
others – Provide accurate product information and serve as
a knowledgeable resource for customer – Manage daily customer requests and inquiries
during contact, ensuring issues are appropriate,
accurately and promptly escalated to Supervisors
for further escalation for resolution. – Minor Technical Troubleshooting &gathering
information from clients to identify root causes of
their issues or dissatisfaction. Proffering
appropriate causes of action to ensure the result is
a win-win and document the interaction through
CRM or contact tracking. – Follow through on commitments made to
customers in the course of selling. – Maintain a detailed knowledge of business
processes and procedures – Make use of the Customer Service Professional
(CSP) behavioral pattern to give an indelible
customer experience – Perform other tasks as may be assigned by the Call
Centre Management. These instructions would be
reasonable and aligned to the Organization’s
objectives.Apply to this job