Call Centre Agent Job at Customer Contact Solutions Nig. Limited
Job Title: Call Centre Agent

Company: Customer Contact Solutions Nig. Limited  

Job Type: Full Time

Qualification: BA/BSc/HND

Location: Lagos, Nigeria

Job Field: Customer Care

.

Customer Contact Solutions Nig. Limited has been

a leader in the contact center management and

operation in Nigeria for over 10 years helping

corporate organizations gain market retain

customers, gain penetration and increase their

overall profitability. Due to expansion we are looking

to hire young, energetic and self-driven individuals

who are interested in starting off or build a short/

long term career telemarketing, customer service or

sales. Our work environment is friendly, growth

oriented, equal opportunity and driven by learning.

.

Work Hours: Weekdays (9-6)

Salary: 40,000 per month (equal growth

opportunities after 3months)

Work Location: Lekki Phase 1, Lagos

.

JOB DESCRIPTION: – Build customer interest in the service and product

offered by the company – Educate customer on new and existing products on

the network – Effective and professional Brand cross-selling of

company products & services – Deliver world class customer service by cross-

selling with vibrancy and personal confidence – Meet or exceed monthly performance goals

including quality, adherence, sales target and

others – Provide accurate product information and serve as

a knowledgeable resource for customer – Manage daily customer requests and inquiries

during contact, ensuring issues are appropriate,

accurately and promptly escalated to Supervisors

for further escalation for resolution. – Minor Technical Troubleshooting &gathering

information from clients to identify root causes of

their issues or dissatisfaction. Proffering

appropriate causes of action to ensure the result is

a win-win and document the interaction through

CRM or contact tracking. – Follow through on commitments made to

customers in the course of selling. – Maintain a detailed knowledge of business

processes and procedures – Make use of the Customer Service Professional

(CSP) behavioral pattern to give an indelible

customer experience – Perform other tasks as may be assigned by the Call

Centre Management. These instructions would be

reasonable and aligned to the Organization’s

objectives.

