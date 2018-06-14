Job Title: Call Centre AgentCompany: Customer Contact Solutions Nig. LimitedJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HNDLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Customer CareCustomer Contact Solutions Nig. Limited has beena leader in the contact center management andoperation in Nigeria for over 10 years helpingcorporate organizations gain market retaincustomers, gain penetration and increase theiroverall profitability. Due to expansion we are lookingto hire young, energetic and self-driven individualswho are interested in starting off or build a short/long term career telemarketing, customer service orsales. Our work environment is friendly, growthoriented, equal opportunity and driven by learning.Work Hours: Weekdays (9-6)Salary: 40,000 per month (equal growthopportunities after 3months)Work Location: Lekki Phase 1, LagosJOB DESCRIPTION: – Build customer interest in the service and productoffered by the company – Educate customer on new and existing products onthe network – Effective and professional Brand cross-selling ofcompany products & services – Deliver world class customer service by cross-selling with vibrancy and personal confidence – Meet or exceed monthly performance goalsincluding quality, adherence, sales target andothers – Provide accurate product information and serve asa knowledgeable resource for customer – Manage daily customer requests and inquiriesduring contact, ensuring issues are appropriate,accurately and promptly escalated to Supervisorsfor further escalation for resolution. – Minor Technical Troubleshooting &gatheringinformation from clients to identify root causes oftheir issues or dissatisfaction. Profferingappropriate causes of action to ensure the result isa win-win and document the interaction throughCRM or contact tracking. – Follow through on commitments made tocustomers in the course of selling. – Maintain a detailed knowledge of businessprocesses and procedures – Make use of the Customer Service Professional(CSP) behavioral pattern to give an indeliblecustomer experience – Perform other tasks as may be assigned by the CallCentre Management. These instructions would bereasonable and aligned to the Organization’sobjectives.