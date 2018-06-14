Job Title: Seminar Marketer
Company: The Institute of Credit Administration (ICA)
Job Type: Full Time
Qualification: BA/BSc/HND
Location: Lagos, Nigeria
Job Field: Sales/Marketing
The Institute of Credit Administration (ICA) is
Nigeria’s only nationally recognized professional
credit management body, solely dedicated to the
provision of micro and macro credit management
education, award of specialist qualifications,
development of skills and capacity building of people
involved in everyday management of trade, financial,
consumer and business credits not only in Nigeria,
but throughout Africa and the rest of the world.
Requirements: – Not less than first class or second class upper
Degree in related discipline. – Candidate must be an articulate and exciting
person, with characteristic ability to turn ‘NO’ into
‘YES. – He or she must be well dressed, decent looking,
and with great personality. – The candidate must be a goal getter, not an excuse
giver, converting opportunities to financial
advantages.Apply to this job