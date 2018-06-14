Pages: [1]   Go Down

Seminar Marketer Job at The Institute of Credit Administration (ICA)
Job Title: Seminar Marketer

Company: The Institute of Credit Administration (ICA)

Job Type: Full Time

Qualification: BA/BSc/HND

Location: Lagos, Nigeria

Job Field: Sales/Marketing

The Institute of Credit Administration (ICA) is

Nigeria’s only nationally recognized professional

credit management body, solely dedicated to the

provision of micro and macro credit management

education, award of specialist qualifications,

development of skills and capacity building of people

involved in everyday management of trade, financial,

consumer and business credits not only in Nigeria,

but throughout Africa and the rest of the world.

Requirements: – Not less than first class or second class upper

Degree in related discipline. – Candidate must be an articulate and exciting

person, with characteristic ability to turn ‘NO’ into

‘YES. – He or she must be well dressed, decent looking,

and with great personality. – The candidate must be a goal getter, not an excuse

giver, converting opportunities to financial

advantages.

