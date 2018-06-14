Job Title: Seminar MarketerCompany: The Institute of Credit Administration (ICA)Job Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HNDLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Sales/MarketingThe Institute of Credit Administration (ICA) isNigeria’s only nationally recognized professionalcredit management body, solely dedicated to theprovision of micro and macro credit managementeducation, award of specialist qualifications,development of skills and capacity building of peopleinvolved in everyday management of trade, financial,consumer and business credits not only in Nigeria,but throughout Africa and the rest of the world.Requirements: – Not less than first class or second class upperDegree in related discipline. – Candidate must be an articulate and excitingperson, with characteristic ability to turn ‘NO’ into‘YES. – He or she must be well dressed, decent looking,and with great personality. – The candidate must be a goal getter, not an excusegiver, converting opportunities to financialadvantages.