Job Title: Business Development OfficerCompany: Bleuapple ConsultingJob Type: Full TimeLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Sales / MarketingBleuapple Consulting is a company built on the right foundation of years of experience in multi-cultural environment with high business standard anchored on professionalism, Integrity and long business relationships to provide a range of HR, Training and Advisory services to our clients.We work directly with some of the most established business associates and trainers overseas to provide a strategic solution to your business and business culture.Our client is a Medical Facility CompanyJob Description:, Conduct research on developments, related events, publications, and announcements within the health sector, Make recommendation of topics for consideration based on research and interactions with clients or trends from happenings, Market wellness services to corporate organisations, Aggressively follow-up on leads to ensure fulfillment of corporate wellness. Develop and implement marketing plans for increasing client base making recommendations of business opportunities and approaches to reaching target audience for wellness services. Make contact with proposed business clients in order to win businesses. Customise proposals in line with business needs for clients. Contribute to closing new business deals by coordinating requirements; developing and negotiating contracts with the intervention of the Managing Director. Maintain an excellent client relationship with existing and potential clients. Achieve own sales target in order to meet overall company targetSkills:. Strong business acumen. Strong negotiation skills. Strong client relationship skills. Understanding of digital marketing tool.