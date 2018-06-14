Job Title: Business Development Officer
Company: Bleuapple Consulting
Job Type: Full Time
Location: Lagos, Nigeria
Job Field: Sales / Marketing
.
Bleuapple Consulting is a company built on the right foundation of years of experience in multi-cultural environment with high business standard anchored on professionalism, Integrity and long business relationships to provide a range of HR, Training and Advisory services to our clients.
.
We work directly with some of the most established business associates and trainers overseas to provide a strategic solution to your business and business culture.
.
Our client is a Medical Facility Company
.
Job Description:
, Conduct research on developments, related events, publications, and announcements within the health sector
, Make recommendation of topics for consideration based on research and interactions with clients or trends from happenings
, Market wellness services to corporate organisations
, Aggressively follow-up on leads to ensure fulfillment of corporate wellness
. Develop and implement marketing plans for increasing client base making recommendations of business opportunities and approaches to reaching target audience for wellness services
. Make contact with proposed business clients in order to win businesses
. Customise proposals in line with business needs for clients
. Contribute to closing new business deals by coordinating requirements; developing and negotiating contracts with the intervention of the Managing Director
. Maintain an excellent client relationship with existing and potential clients
. Achieve own sales target in order to meet overall company target
.
Skills:
. Strong business acumen
. Strong negotiation skills
. Strong client relationship skills
. Understanding of digital marketing tool.Apply to this job