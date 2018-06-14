Pages: [1]   Go Down

Business Development Officer Job at Bleuapple Consulting
Job Title: Business Development Officer

Company: Bleuapple Consulting

Job Type: Full Time    

Location: Lagos, Nigeria

Job Field: Sales / Marketing  

Bleuapple Consulting is a company built on the right foundation of years of experience in multi-cultural environment with high business standard anchored on professionalism, Integrity and long business relationships to provide a range of HR, Training and Advisory services to our clients.

We work directly with some of the most established business associates and trainers overseas to provide a strategic solution to your business and business culture.

Our client is a Medical Facility Company

Job Description:

, Conduct research on developments, related events, publications, and announcements within the health sector

, Make recommendation of topics for consideration based on research and interactions with clients or trends from happenings

, Market wellness services to corporate organisations

, Aggressively follow-up on leads to ensure fulfillment of corporate wellness

. Develop and implement marketing plans for increasing client base making recommendations of business opportunities and approaches to reaching target audience for wellness services

. Make contact with proposed business clients in order to win businesses

. Customise proposals in line with business needs for clients

. Contribute to closing new business deals by coordinating requirements; developing and negotiating contracts with the intervention of the Managing Director

. Maintain an excellent client relationship with existing and potential clients

. Achieve own sales target in order to meet overall company target

Skills:

. Strong business acumen

. Strong negotiation skills

. Strong client relationship skills

. Understanding of digital marketing tool.

