Job Title: Director – Monitoring And EvaluationCompany: Association For Reproductive And Family HealthJob Type: Full TimeMin Qualification: MBA/MSc/MALocation: Oyo, NigeriaJob Field: NGO/Non-ProfitAssociation for Reproductive and Family Health (ARFH) is one of the leading Nigerian Non- Governmental Organizations implementing programs for improving intercourseual and Reproductive Health (SRH), Care and Treatment of HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis (TB) and Malaria, etc. We offer professionals, opportunities for career advancement, good working environment and competitive remuneration.Specific Job/Responsibilities:Provide technical leadership and specific directions to design and implement a streamlined M&E system that enables staff and volunteers to collect data to capture project performance and results in accordance with donor and award requirements.Roles and Responsibilities: – Coordinates all monitoring and reporting activities under the award. – Works in collaboration with the State and Federal Min of Women Affairs and Social development & OVU partners and develops and manages the Project’s Performance Monitoring Plan (PMP) – Builds capacity of partners and government in the design, collection, analysis, dissemination and learning from data – Collaborates with partners and government to design appropriate and useful community level data – Maintains cooperative relationship with all key stakeholders and partners in states, LGAs and the communities including policy makers, donor partners and sub-awardees – Serves as the key senior-level M& F resource, working in conjunction with other members of the project management team to provide and maintain the project’s overall strategic goal – Supports and guides the project team in implementation of the project’s Predominance Monitoring Plan – Supervises the day-to-day work of the M&E staff and provides TA and support to the project states to strengthen M&E systems – Facilitate the development, planning and implementation of Project baseline, midline and final evaluation reports and dissemination – Represents the organization and makes presentations at professional meetings, conferences and workshops related to Monitoring and Evaluation.Qualifications: – A Master Degree or PhD in Public health, health policy, development, demography and social statistics or other related field. – A minimum of seven years of M&E experience in the field of HIV/AIDS and OVC, computer literacy with demonstrated use of word processing, database and presentation software (Word, Excel, Power Point). – Experience with database development and management in Access. – DHIS and statistical analysis software (EPI-INFO, SPS, STATA, SAS or similar) is required. – Proven ability to work with donors (United Nations, USAID, Global Fund, DFLD, etc) and Government at all levels. – Excellent writing and communications skills in English and evidence of publishing in peer review journals will be advantage.