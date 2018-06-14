Here is another scam to beware of. I received it today in my email. If you have received similar message, please note that it is a scam and do not treat further. Be warned!The Shell National LotteryFROM: Mr. VICTOR ANDERSONTuesday, 23 August 2011, 6:15FROM: SHELL PETROLEUM DEVELOPMENT COMPANYDear Winner,we are pleased to inform you of the result ofthe winners of the SHELL INTERNATIONALONLINE LOTTERY PROMO PROGRAMME SOUTHAFRICA in conjunction with the chevron Texacocompany held for this year.The selection process was carried out throughrandom selection in our Computerized EmailSelection System (C.E.S.S.) from a database ofover a million email addresses from the worldwide web. Each email address was attached to aticket number and your email address withticket number: 5647600545188 and serialnumber: BMWP/556543450906 was randomlyselected as the star prize winner amongst otherconsolation prize winners .You have therefore been approved for a lumpsum pay out $800,000.00 (Eight HundredThousand US Dollars). We kindly solicit that youcontact our claims department to provide himwith the following information to claim your prize.Ticket number: 5647600545188 and Serialnumber: BMWP/556543450906Contact Person: Mr. VICTOR ANDERSONEmail: andersonvictor72@yahoo.comThe Shell National Lottery Foundation.