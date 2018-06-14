Here is another scam to beware of. I received it today in my email. If you have received similar message, please note that it is a scam and do not treat further. Be warned!
The Shell National Lottery
FROM: Mr. VICTOR ANDERSON
Tuesday, 23 August 2011, 6:15
FROM: SHELL PETROLEUM DEVELOPMENT COMPANY
Dear Winner,
we are pleased to inform you of the result of
the winners of the SHELL INTERNATIONAL
ONLINE LOTTERY PROMO PROGRAMME SOUTH
AFRICA in conjunction with the chevron Texaco
company held for this year.
The selection process was carried out through
random selection in our Computerized Email
Selection System (C.E.S.S.) from a database of
over a million email addresses from the world
wide web. Each email address was attached to a
ticket number and your email address with
ticket number: 5647600545188 and serial
number: BMWP/556543450906 was randomly
selected as the star prize winner amongst other
consolation prize winners .
You have therefore been approved for a lump
sum pay out $800,000.00 (Eight Hundred
Thousand US Dollars). We kindly solicit that you
contact our claims department to provide him
with the following information to claim your prize.
Ticket number: 5647600545188 and Serial
number: BMWP/556543450906
Contact Person: Mr. VICTOR ANDERSON
Email: andersonvictor72@yahoo.com
The Shell National Lottery Foundation.