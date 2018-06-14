These are steps required on your admission confirmation and Resident Permit application for your place of studies in Finnish universities of applied sciences.What Next After You Have Been Given Admission?
• Confirm your admission by filling Confirmation form received on Admission Package
• Fill and return Housing Application Form to secure your accommodation. You can as well search for alternative accommodation possibilities in the city of your university.
• Apply for Student Resident Permit (Students are not give visas in Finland but resident permit renewable yearly until you finish your studies).
• Get yourself familiarize with Finnish society, culture, environment and some basic greetings in Finnish language.
• Prepare you 6000 Euro
• Book your flight as soon as you confirm that you have been issued Student Resident Permit.
• Do the necessary shopping and travel arrangements.Confirmation of Your Admission Place
If you are offered admission after the entrance examination, it is important you confirm your place immediately you are notified.
You need to follow some formal process to confirm your place. When you receive your admission package, you will the following documents that are crucial for confirmation of your admission placement.
• Letter of Acceptance: This is to prove your acceptance of the admission offered you.
• Confirmation Form: This form is to confirm and reserve your seat in your chosen university. You are supposed to fill and return it to your chosen university to confirm your seat that you have accepted your admission and will be coming to that particular university before the deadline as mentioned on the form. If you have applied to other universities of Finland as well and waiting for their admission results, do not send it immediately, since you can not confirm multiple universities. But, be careful about the deadline to confirm your seat.
• Housing Application Form: This form is to apply for Housing for your accommodation during your studies. Finding rooms is really much difficult on some of the cities of Finland. Do not wait any more for applying for rooms. Alongside filling and sending this form, also search for alternative means of getting accommodation.How to Apply for Student Resident Permit?
A foreign student must acquire a residence permit if his or her studies in Finland last for more than three months.
NB: You will apply for Student Resident Permit.
The following are requirements for applying Student Resident Permit:
• Passport (Travel Document)
• Two (2) colour passport photograph
• Academic certificates
• Acceptance Letter/Confimation of Admission (This will be included in your admission package)
• Health insurance covering up to € 30000 for one year. (You can contact the Finnish Embassy in your country for accredited Insurance Companies)
• Personal bank statement showing a balance of at least € 6000. (This amount is to prove that you can cover your living expense for one year)
• Photocopies of each of the above mentioned documents.
NB: Please contact Finnish Embassy in your country for updated information, if you need appointment, and other relevant information.
Then, you go to the Embassy with all of these documents with original documents, fill the form there or download the form from Finnish Immigration Service Official Website
. Then, you will be interviewed.
If you need further information, post it here.