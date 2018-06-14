Pages: [1]   Go Down

First New Generation (FNG) is a sixth-form school certified by Educational Testing Services (ETS) in Princeton, New Jersey, U.S.A which provides specialized training to students preparing for American entrance examinations.


FNG was founded as an initiative to bridge the gap between education in Nigeria and United States education. FNG offers:


- Tutorials

- Career counseling

- Admissions processing

- Visa counseling/interview services and TOEFL testing.


FNG was founded by Michelle Ukoh, an American educator.  Our staffs are the most professional and well trained in the educational industry today and are dedicated to provide high quality, comprehensive educational services in a safe and conducive environment.


FNG has a proven track record in helping students in Nigeria obtain the highest test scores, scholarship and admissions into some of the top universities such as Harvard, M.I.T and others.


Choose FNG for your best study experience.


Contact us:

40B, Oduduwa Way, GRA, Ikeja, Lagos.

Christopher - 080 51 595 336

Help desk - 234-1-8977784

Email: michelleukoh@yahoo.com

Registration Deadline for SAT - January 2012 is: Dec, 20. 2011.
