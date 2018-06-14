First New Generation (FNG)
is a sixth-form school certified by Educational Testing Services (ETS)
in Princeton, New Jersey, U.S.A which provides specialized training to students preparing for American entrance examinations.FNG
was founded as an initiative to bridge the gap between education in Nigeria and United States education. FNG
offers:
- Tutorials
- Career counseling
- Admissions processing
- Visa counseling/interview services and TOEFL testing.FNG
was founded by Michelle Ukoh, an American educator. Our staffs are the most professional and well trained in the educational industry today and are dedicated to provide high quality, comprehensive educational services in a safe and conducive environment.FNG
has a proven track record in helping students in Nigeria obtain the highest test scores, scholarship and admissions into some of the top universities such as Harvard, M.I.T
and others.
Choose FNG
for your best study experience.
