1. RIGHT CHOICE OF SCHOOL: In making the right choice of school, you will have to ensure that you really understand what the school requires of you and this will make it very easy for you to give them exactly what they want. It is not wise for you to see any school and just apply to it without first finding out her requirements. This is important because if you don't understand what is required of you, you will indirectly position yourself to be denied your admission.2. AVOID FAKE DOCUMENTS: You should always avoid the temptation of using ANY fake document during and after your application because this will definitely affect you, if not now, then certainly later. So watch out for this!3. RIGHT INFORMATION: It is one thing to apply to a school abroad and it is another thing entirely to know what additional thing to do to be very successful in your pursuit. This is where exploring the unique and quality contents (posts) in this forum will not be a bad option. You can also get there information from the website of the school that you are applying to.4. TAKING ACTION: When you have gotten the right information, the next step is for you to apply yourself to this information. Also, you should try as much as you can to avoid information over-load. By this, i mean, getting so much information that will end up distracting and confusing you.Lastly, do not neglect asking questions where necessary. You can always drop your questions here and I will do my best to respond accordingly.