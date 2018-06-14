1.: It is very true that you will not have to pay for your Tuition (school fees) when you are admitted into any Finnish University of Applied Sciences(UAS), you will be required to take care of your personal expenses when you get there.So before the Finnish immigration will issue your student resident permit, you MUST show them a proof that you have enough money (6,000euros) to take care of yourself when you get there.2.: Also, another vital factor to be considered before your Resident Permit can be granted is the Insurance. You can get more valid details from the Finnish Embassy in Nigeria -www.finlandnigeria.org.Finally, I am sharing this with you so that you can be better prepared before the application starts. I will really recommend that you take your time to go through other articles on this forum. Please don’t forget to drop your questions here if any. I wish you all the best.