The master's programme Nanoelectronics and Robotics will provide you with the necessary knowledge and skills to develop application specific data and electronic systems from basic building blocks implemented in nanoelectronics, to complex systems consisting of both software and hardware for demanding signal processing and control.These systems can typically be used in connection with communication, for medical purposes, space technology and instrumentation. A master’s degree in this field provides you with exciting work prospects in many companies – you will also be qualified to conduct your own research or start your own business.The master’s programme is divided into three programme options:NanoelectronicsRobotics and Intelligent SystemsSignal ProcessingThe programme covers a comprehensive area of research, from how to make use of future nanoelectronics, to how one realizes robots and other intelligent systems containing algorithms for demanding signal processing and adaption to the environment.The master programme is a two year programme, consisting of a thesis and theoretical course work. The thesis is an independent scientific work, carried out under supervision.You can choose between a long thesis (60 credits thesis, 60 credits course work) a short thesis (30 credits thesis, 90 credits course work).All 4000- and 5000-courses are considered master level courses. Choice of thesis and curriculum is made in accordance to the programme option of your choice and together with your supervisor.The programme has three programme optionsNanoelectronicsRobotics and intelligent systemsSignal processingHow to apply?Admission is once a year. Application deadlines:1 December:International applicants.15 April:Extended deadline for citizens from the EU/EEA area + citizens from Switzerland.Nordic citizens and applicants with a permanent residence in Norway.Application process for international applicants:How to apply for a master's degree programmeApplication process for Nordic citizens and applicants with a permanent residence in Norway:Apply through SøknadsWeb. NB: Only for applicants holding an 11 digit Norwegian ID-number. Other applicants, please contact the department for application procedures.Admission requirementsAdmission to master’s degree studies requires:a completed bachelor’s degree comparable to a Norwegian bachelor’s degreea specialization defined by the programmea grade point average (GPA) of C or better from the specialization in your degree.In addition applicants to master programmes offered in English must fulfil the language requirements by one of the test/exams listed below.Passed examination in English foundation course (140 hours/5 periods per week) in Norwegian upper secondary school with a minimum grade of 4 (or an equivalent grade from a Nordic upper secondary school) or alternatively passed examination in English from second and/or third school year.TOEFL test with a minimum score of 550 on Paper-based test, or 213 on Computer-based test or 80 on Internet-based testIELTS (academic) test with a minimum score of 6.0Other documentation based on individual assessment.Applicants must make sure to have a valid test at the time of admission. TOEFL must be documented with original sent directly from ETS to the University of Oslo. The University's code number for TOEFL is 0756. IELTS must be verifiable online.Scientific basis/SpecializationThe scientific basis is considered covered if you hold a bachelors degree from the bachelor programme in nanoelectronics and roboticsOther applicants must have a bachelor covering an equivalent comptence as given by 120 credits in the following way:Basic programming and informatics, 40 creditsMathematics, 20 creditsRelevant background from electronics, digital system design and signal processing, corresponding to 60 credits.For the Nanoelectronics option, your background must cover basic features from analog and digital circuit design corresponding to a minimum of 20 credits, exemplified by the following bachelor courses: INF3410 - Analog microelectronics, INF3420 - Prosjekter i analog/mixed-signal CMOS konstruksjon and INF3430 - Digital systemkonstruksjonFor the Robotics and intelligent systems option, your background must cover basic features from digital system design, robotics and signal processing corresponding to a minimum of 20 credits, exemplified by the following bachelor courses INF3430 - Digital systemkonstruksjon, INF3470 - Digital signalbehandling and INF3480 - Introduction to roboticsFor the Signal processing option, you must have an extra 10 credits mathematics, equivalent to the content of MAT1120 - Linear algebra, and a basic background in digital signal processing and system design corresponding to a minimum of 20 credits, exemplified by the following bachelor courses INF3430 - Digital systemkonstruksjon, INF3460 - Project in Digital Signal Processing and acoustics and INF3470 - Digital signalbehandling.Ranking of applicantsApplicants are ranked according to their grade point average (GPA). Applicants who can not be estimated according to their grade point average, will be ranked based on individual assessment.Admission to 1-2 years' Master's programmes is subject to Regulations governing admission to 1- to 2-year master's degree programmes at the University of Oslo .Recognition of prior educationIf you have previous education from other higher education institutions, you must apply for specific recognition of this education. Read more about specific recognition of education from other higher education institutions at the Faculty of Mathematics and Natural SciencesFor applicants with external education, only 20 credits of unspecified informatics can be used as part of the scientific basis.