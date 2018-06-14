Freshman Admissions Process
Incoming freshmen for Fall 2012
Complete your application and admissions file by the following deadlines in order to be considered for admission to Abilene Christian University.
February 15: (Regular Deadline) Students wanting to include their fall semester grades will receive notification by March 15. Applications received after February 15 will be considered on a space-available basis.
May 1: (National Candidates Reply Date) If you are admitted and decide to attend Abilene Christian University, this is the date your enrollment deposit and Intent to Enroll form are due. However, you may submit them at any time after admissions has been granted, and we encourage you to do so quickly before space fills up.
Steps to enroll:
Complete an Application for Admission. There is a $50 nonrefundable application fee.
Complete the required personal essay (included on application). In lieu of writing our essay, you may submit your ACT or SAT writing score.
Send your official high school and/or college transcript(s) to the Office of Admissions: ACU Box 29000, Abilene, TX 79699-9000.
Request your ACT and/or SAT scores be sent to ACU or take the ACT on campus.
Once we receive the above items, you will be considered for admission to ACU. You will be notified of your admissions status according to when your application was completed.
Should you be granted admission, you will be given access to the online process to confirm your admission, pay your enrollment deposit, submit your Housing Preference Form (if applicable) and choose your meal plan.
Source:- Admissions Process