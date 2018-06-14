Monash South Africa is wholly owned by Monash University, one of Australia's leading public universities recognised for excellence in research, teaching and scholarship. Monash leads the way with pioneering research and teaching programmes and our graduates are highly sought after the world over.
Admissions For International students:-
Step 1 – Choose a course
Choose your course before commencing your application
Monash South Africa offers undergraduate degrees in the fields of Social Science, Business and Economics, Information Technology and Health Sciences, that give students the choice and flexibility to design an individual programme to meet their academic, personal and professional aspirations. These degrees are equivalent to those offered at Monash University campuses in Australia and Malaysia.Courses, Monash South Africa
Step 2 – Meet entry requirements
All students must meet our minimum entry requirementsEntrance requirements, Monash South Africa
Check if your qualifications meet the academic entry requirements:
Step 3 – Apply
Complete the Application for admission form and send it by post or apply online.
The following documents are required with your application:
a legally certified copy of your most recent academic transcript/results
a legally certified copy of your identity book or passport, and
evidence that the English language requirements have been met
Applicants will receive written notification of the outcome of their application by post. Those with email addresses will receive confirmation by email.
Step 6 – Accept your offer
To accept your offer, you must complete the acceptance documents we send to you as soon as possible and pay your fees.
Step 7 – For international students - Confirmation of Enrolment:-
A visa/study permit is required by international students prior to enrolment
To be eligible for a scholarship you must first be accepted into a course at Monash South Africa. The scholarships are valued at a maximum of 50 – 100 per cent of the annual course fee and are available for full-time study only.
For Fees:-Fees, Monash South AfricaFee Rates , Monash South Africa
Pre-commencement requirements for international students.
Paying fees
Visa requirements
Health insurance
Closing dates for applications
First semester intake: 31 December of the year.
Second semester intake: 30 June of the year.
