Author Topic: Required Information about Studying Abroad (Unique Opportunity)  (Read 8831 times)

MyInfoStride

Required Information about Studying Abroad (Unique Opportunity)
« on: Aug 16, 2010, 04:37 PM »
Are you planning to study abroad or leave your home country in a pursuit of your dreams education in another country? If you can answer yes to the questions, then you must have contemplated what the future holds for you.

Therefore, you will need some pre-requisite information that may stand as guidelines for your educational sojourn in foreign land. Here comes a hint on some countries, which may be your choice destination for your dream education.

The InfoStride shall keep you abreast of the organizations and their websites that offer complete information about studying in their various countries.

Endeavour to follow the sequence of events as the required information will always be posted in our website according to the country.

If you have any request on studying Abroad, please post it on this board. We will be glad to help you out.

Good luck as you explore our website for the information required to help you succeed in the quest to excellence in your dream education abroad.
carodot2008@yahoo.com

  • Guest
Re: Required Information about Studying Abroad (Unique Opportunity)
« Reply #1 on: Dec 06, 2010, 10:07 AM »
Dear infostrides,
I have intrest in studying abroad and i don't know what to do or where to start from. I obtain National Diploma in Electrical/Electronics engineering.
Please advice me on how to go about getting admission abroad and which country is cheaper and easier to go. Remmember that i am a Nigerian
Jobbers

  • Guest
Re: Required Information about Studying Abroad (Unique Opportunity)
« Reply #2 on: Dec 06, 2010, 10:17 AM »
Welcome on board! Be assured that you will get your required info here. You will get a response from one of us soon.

Please invite your friends here to be part of the benefits and opportunities we share...
MyInfoStride

Re: Required Information about Studying Abroad (Unique Opportunity)
« Reply #3 on: Dec 06, 2010, 11:39 AM »
Thanks for your response Jobber.

It is nice that you have interest in studying abroad. This is really encouraging as it stands to improve your skills and widen your scope.

Studying abroad is quite challenging and demanding but with right information, the stress seems to be less. There are several ways to study abroad, vis-a-vis:

1. Payment for Tuition: With this option, you will need to prepare your fund to be spent on your studies abroad. The tuition varies from country to country.

2. Scholarships, grants and financial aids: These will enable you to study free if you have full scholarships. But if it is partial scholarship, you will need to pay the rest.

3. Tuition-Free Education: The is far the best option as you don't need to pay any tuition for your studies. To my knowledge, only 2 countries have the opportunity to study free-of-charge. Finland and Norway only have tuition-free education now. Sweden has been offering tuition free education but the universities in Sweden will start collecting tuition from international students from September 2011.

Several information has been posted here about the opportunities listed above. You can always use our search tool with right keywords to find the information. More so, you can also check the related topics on the post page for additional information.

Make your choice from the list and start exploring here for further information. We are more ready to help you.
Adex4LOVE

Re: Required Information about Studying Abroad (Unique Opportunity)
« Reply #4 on: Dec 06, 2010, 12:10 PM »
Well explained. Kudos! I hope these help carodot2008@yahoo.com.
wealth

Re: Required Information about Studying Abroad (Unique Opportunity)
« Reply #5 on: Feb 08, 2011, 08:23 AM »
Very well as you brought this info to the door steps here. @ Admin, from the look of things here, it seems you are base in Finland. Do you know so many Nigerians including my humble self has been swindled their hard- earned in the quest of trying to study abroad. This link here Man Ripping-Off Dollars & Naira from Citizens in 419 Business in Nigeria is a detail of a man currently destroying the lives of Nigerians and Edo people in particular using the Radio stations, even when they know the man is very dubious.
Adex4LOVE

Re: Required Information about Studying Abroad (Unique Opportunity)
« Reply #6 on: Feb 08, 2011, 09:31 AM »
Thanks wealth for sharing this information. That is how it is when people refuse to follow the normal steps. They want short-cut instead of following rules and regulations already laid down. My people perish because they lack knowledge. I believe many will learn from it.

otefon

Re: Required Information about Studying Abroad (Unique Opportunity)
« Reply #7 on: May 24, 2011, 02:04 PM »
DEAR INFOSTRIDES,

PLEASE, I NEED INFORMATION ABOUT THE LISTS OF FINNISH LANGUAGE COURSE SCHOOLS IN FINLAND.CURRENTLY, I AM STUDYING RUSSIAN LANGUAGE COURSE IN SAMARA CITY IN RUSSIA.
PLEASE, REPLY ME AS SOONEST.
BEST REGARDS.

GARBA OTEFON

otefon4real@yahoo.com
TEL:+79608189424
MyInfoStride

Re: Required Information about Studying Abroad (Unique Opportunity)
« Reply #8 on: May 24, 2011, 03:36 PM »
Check my reply here: LIST OF FINNISH LANGUAGE COURSE SCHOOLS IN FINLAND :: TheInfoStride.com
Frex

  • Guest
Re: Required Information about Studying Abroad (Unique Opportunity)
« Reply #9 on: Dec 01, 2011, 01:18 PM »
Hello World
I'm glad to have come across this website where people are ready to help you know more about studying abroad.

I have a burning desire to study abroad, especially in the Netherlands, I came a cross a college where they teach ' International Business Studies' (MBO).

What still confuses me is that I will have first to do an Entrance examination then an interview . I don't know what to expect and what kind of question will be asked to fill, also the subjects. So could you please help me better understand Entrance Examination Concerning International Business Studies (MBO)

THanK You!
