Dear infostrides,

I have intrest in studying abroad and i don't know what to do or where to start from. I obtain National Diploma in Electrical/Electronics engineering.

Please advice me on how to go about getting admission abroad and which country is cheaper and easier to go. Remmember that i am a Nigerian



Thanks for your response Jobber.It is nice that you have interest in studying abroad. This is really encouraging as it stands to improve your skills and widen your scope.Studying abroad is quite challenging and demanding but with right information, the stress seems to be less. There are several ways to study abroad, vis-a-vis:1. Payment for Tuition: With this option, you will need to prepare your fund to be spent on your studies abroad. The tuition varies from country to country.2. Scholarships, grants and financial aids: These will enable you to study free if you have full scholarships. But if it is partial scholarship, you will need to pay the rest.3. Tuition-Free Education: The is far the best option as you don't need to pay any tuition for your studies. To my knowledge, only 2 countries have the opportunity to study free-of-charge. Finland and Norway only have tuition-free education now. Sweden has been offering tuition free education but the universities in Sweden will start collecting tuition from international students from September 2011.Several information has been posted here about the opportunities listed above. You can always use our search tool with right keywords to find the information. More so, you can also check the related topics on the post page for additional information.Make your choice from the list and start exploring here for further information. We are more ready to help you.