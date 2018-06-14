Quote

I am an Account Manager, A client of mine died in 2005 in a horrible boat mishap and he has a lodgment fund to claims US$16.7M. And no other person knows about this account. I am contacting you because both of you have thesame last name. If you are interested forward to me your full names, cell, Phone/fax, profession, age and country so I can contact you for further clarifications. Thank You, Mr.Henry Makaba

I got this message this morning with a "Thank You" as the subject. I was wondering for what! It's a scam you should beware of.