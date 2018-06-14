Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Updates on University Admission in Sweden  (Read 1931 times)

MyInfoStride

Updates on University Admission in Sweden
« on: Sep 05, 2009, 03:53 AM »
Please read below updates on admission processing in Swedish university for Spring Semester 2010.

1. Online service or application opens on 15th of September, 2009.
2. Application deadline will be 15th of October, 2009.
3. Deadline for submitting documents will be 1st of December, 2009.
4. Notification of selection results will begin in December 2009.
5. Deadline for replying will be 21st of December, 2009.
6. Notification of selection results 2 will begin in January 2010.

For further information click here.

Please act fast!

I wish best in your attempt.

Regards,
Adewale.
mafiaguy

Re: Updates on University Admission in Sweden
« Reply #1 on: Sep 05, 2009, 09:21 PM »
I think those dates are associated with EEA and Swiss students only..Check.
MyInfoStride

Re: Updates on University Admission in Sweden
« Reply #2 on: Sep 05, 2009, 10:12 PM »
You are right! Thanks.
