Please read below updates on admission processing in Swedish university for Spring Semester 2010.
1. Online service or application opens on 15th of September, 2009.
2. Application deadline will be 15th of October, 2009.
3. Deadline for submitting documents will be 1st of December, 2009.
4. Notification of selection results will begin in December 2009.
5. Deadline for replying will be 21st of December, 2009.
6. Notification of selection results 2 will begin in January 2010.
For further information click here
Please act fast!
I wish best in your attempt.
Regards,
Adewale.