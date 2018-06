Requirement for Admission into Degree Programmes at University of Applied Sciences in FinlandPlease get the following ready:1. TOEFL score 550pbt /213crt /79-80ibt; IELTS academic score 5.52. Certified copy of WAEC/NECO certificate(s) and WAEC/NECO scratch card for online verifications (Nigerian/West-African Candidates)3. Apply online between January and February yearly. Note that the admissions here are meant for programmes in English only. Go to admissions.fi for online application when available.4. You are allowed to select 4 programmes in 4 University of Applied Sciences.5. Please prioritise your selection with your scale of preference.6. Print out the confirmation sheet with the assigned ID, and then send to the first school of choice with the credentials in number 1 & 2 above. Please do not send the originals.7. When short-listed, you will be contacted with Entrance Examination Invitation Letter(s) from your chosen school(s) in March/April. Then, you will see the details of your Examination Venue, dates (mostly between April/May). Examination questions are programme-determined but resources can be found online or always check for updates here. (Simply search the forum)8. If you choose the same programme in your 4 schools of choice, one examination covers or may cover all the four schools. So, think deeply when applying and put all possibilities into consideration.9. Congratulations!!! If you pass the examination…Ticket to Finland.Share & Retrieve!